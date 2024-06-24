From Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani: Like Sonakshi Sinha, these 5 celebrity brides also ditched red for pastel hues

Gone are the days when red was the colour that celebrity brides donned. Not really, but almost. Today a majority of brides in Bollywood choose pastel hues over bright reds. The latest to join the list is Sonakshi Sinha, who tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. For her big day, Sonakshi upcycled her mother Poonam Sinha’s ivory wedding saree. She looked beautiful in this embroidered vintage ensemble paired with jewellery from her mother’s exquisite collection. Celebrity brides who opted for pastel hues on their wedding day

Well, as Sonakshi enjoys her happily ever after, let’s revisit celebrity brides who also ditched red for pastels:

Alia Bhatt

For her intimate home wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, actor Alia Bhatt chose a breathtaking hand-dyed ivory organza saree by celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The saree featured tilla work, while her veil was made of embroidered tissue. Alia wore her wedding saree once again to receive a National Award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

Parineeti Chopra

On her wedding day, when she tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, actor Parineeti Chopra wore a hand-crafted lehenga by her good friend and celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. Her ecru-hued wedding lehenga featured hand embroidery with gold thread and was paired with a mesh blouse. At the back of her tulle veil was her groom Raghav’s name

Anushka Sharma

One of the most iconic Bollywood brides ever was Anushka Sharma. She looked no less than a dream when she tied the knot with cricketer Virat Kohli in her Sabyasachi pale pink lehenga, which featured motifs of butterflies and birds. The bride opted for a pastel hue instead of traditional red, but she complemented her ensemble with traditional jewellery

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on their wedding day

Rakul Preet Singh

Actor Rakul Preet Singh tied the knot with filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani in Goa earlier this year. The bride looked angelic in a Tarun Tahiliani creation with gold nude as the base, heavily embellished with floral embroidery in pink and peach hues. What set her look apart from the rest were the tulle sleeves with crystals and pearls, matching her veil

Kiara Advani

Another real-life love story that was no less than a fairytale is that of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Well, the gorgeous bride looked ethereal on her big day when she danced down the aisle to her groom dressed in a soft rose lehenga helmed by celebrity designer and good friend Manish Malhotra. Kiara completed the bridal look with diamonds and Zambian emeralds

All of these celebrity brides looked magnificent on their wedding day. But who was your favourite from the lot?