Guneet Monga Kapoor on Hema Committee report, discrimination in Bollywood: Been victim of being young in powerful rooms

The findings of the Hema Committee Report about the sexual harassment and power nexus in the Malayalam film industry did begin a conversation across the nation about the safety of women in the film industry. Producer Guneet Monga Kapoor lauds the efforts taken by Women in Cinema Collective in starting this discussion. Guneet Monga Kapoor on Hema Committee report

The producer says that the “genius” of WCC is that it first went to the government. “Change doesn’t happen with just two people talking about it. Change happens at the policy level. It is social, political, economical, financial and there are many bodies that get involved. And WCC went to the government and said why don’t you come and see what’s happening. They filed a report way back in 2019. Five years later there was an RTI for the report to come out, because I am sure even the government was shocked to see what was going on,” she says.

With the report out, Guneet is glad that there is a conversation of having a new cinema policy, a code of conduct for the Malayalam industry. “That would be a learning curve to understand and to internalise. It sends a very strong message across industries. It is something that is led by the women of Malayalam cinema against all odds, against getting blocked from work, getting discriminated, facing pay parity and getting sexually harassed.”

Ask the 40-year-old if she ever faced any discomfort in her work environment and she says, “I have been a victim of being young in many powerful rooms. I was in my late 20s during Gangs Of Wasseypur (2012). I have battled that by showing up in a saree and colouring my hair white, just wanting to look older. I have faced discrimination for my colour and the way I speak, internationally in rooms. How do you even articulate patriarchy or any sort of assumption of power, be it money, gender, race or language barriers? At the end of the day, for me it’s been one step forward by just getting my work done, showing up to a bully, calling it out, sending an email and walking away from uncomfortable environments.”

Having recently delivered a success with the show Gyaarah Gyaarah, Guneet shares how she is ensuring a safer work environment as a producer: “We have a POSH committee at our production house, where we have meetings and seminars with the entire team before any project starts, just to be able to make people aware that there is a process in case of anything. You’re coming to work and the first thing you should feel is safe. It’s important to have the process easily accessible and for people to know that there is someone you can reach out and action will be taken accordingly. I understand that the rest of the industry is not how I see and fill my world, but I am responsible for the world I create.”

But does she feel that a similar committee is required in the Hindi film industry too to bring out any wrongdoings? “Safety is number one priority. Even at the producers’ guild, there is a POSH committee. It’s just about finding an ally and putting the conversation out there. And there are women supporting each other,” she ends.