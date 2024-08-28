With Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Gangs of Wasseypur re-releasing this Friday, fans pick their favourite

The latest trend in Bollywood, which movie-buffs are absolutely loving, is re-releasing evergreen hits in theatres. While Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary-starrer Laila Majnu (2018) returned to the silver screen on August 9 this year, Salman Khan and Bhagyashree’s iconic romantic drama Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) re-released in cinema halls on August 23 ahead of the film’s 35th anniversary. Well, the latest to join the list are Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001) and the Gangs of Wasseypur series. Both masterpieces will clash at the box office when they arrive in theatres this Friday, on August 30. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein vs Gangs of Wasseypur

Well, soon after the news of these re-releases surfaced on the internet today, fans knew which film they would pick this weekend. Gushing over R. Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan’s cult classic film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, one fan tweeted: “If this news is true , I am booking the entire screen for friends , family and loved ones. One seat will be kept vacant for that someone who still and will always has a special space”, while another social media user shared, “GET READY FOR A BLAST FROM THE PAST! 💥 The iconic romance that stole our hearts is back! #RehnaaHaiTerreDilMein returns to the big screen! Re-live the magic of #Maddy😎 Only decision by @poojafilms which makes any sense in last 2 decades probably🔥#RHTDMReturns #ReRelease.”

Fans react to Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein's re-release

Meanwhile, another section of social media is busy fawning over Anurag Kashyap’s two-part black comedy crime film which has a permanent place in many hearts. An excited fan of the Gangs of Wasseypur series shared, “Come on, India! Let's cook up some money for Gangs of Wasseypur, so that we can urge the creators to push themselves for Part 3. We deserve it; India deserves it. #GangsOfWasseypur #AnuragKashyap @anuragkashyap72.” Others remembered Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s iconic dialogue ‘Baap ka bhai ka sabka badla lega ye tera Faizal’. Some even called the series ‘The God Of Gangster Film’.

Fans react to Gangs of Wasseypur's re-release

Well, these re-releases are a great way to bring audiences back to theatres, especially with no big new release on the way. Another exciting re-release this Friday is- folk horror film Tumbbad (2018). In your opinion, which re-release will emerge as the winner after this clash— Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Gangs of Wasseypur or Tumbbad?