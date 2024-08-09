Shefali Jariwala defends paps clicking photos of celebs from behind: They're putting out what audience wants

Actor Shefali Jariwala remains unfazed by trolls or criticism, including the attention she receives from paparazzi. Recently, her candid remark on a podcast, "I don’t mind, I work bloody hard on my a**. So if it looks a little good, I don’t mind," has gone viral. Actor Shefali Jariwala

When we reached out to Jariwala, she addressed the ongoing issue of paparazzi capturing photos and videos of celebrities from behind.

She tells us that unlike many female actors who have requested photographers not to shoot from the back, she embraces the attention. She explains, "I work very hard on my body, so if somebody appreciates it, I am okay. I am not wearing chaddis and going out, it's full clothing. You can't hide your posterior, can't wear an abaya and step out."

The 41-year-old says she hasn't yet found any videos of her which were objectionable or vulgar. "I have the confidence that if something ever comes out like that, I share the equation to tell the pap to take it down and they will. There is mutual respect," she says, adding, "They are not bad people, they are just doing their jobs and putting out what the audience wants. Everybody wants to get viral, and I understand that."

When asked about other female actors who object to such coverage, Jariwala responds, "They may not be happy and are voicing their opinion. To each his own. Peeche se mat lena bolke - is that going to control anybody? Even regular people can click such pics, you cannot control all of them. Yes, if it is seems objectionable (to them), I am glad they voice it out. If the paps listen to them too, then it's great. They usually do."