From Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar to Alia Bhatt’s Raazi: 6 Bollywood films which were shot in DU

Delhi has great shooting locations, and a majority of them fall in the Delhi University. Today, let’s explore the colleges of DU where some of your favourite Bollywood films were shot. Bollywood films shot in DU colleges

Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

The trend of shooting at colleges began with Ranveer Singh’s debut film Band Baaja Baaraat, also starring Anushka Sharma. The romantic comedy revolves around two students who start their wedding planning ‘binness’ after college. The beginning scenes were shot at Hansraj College and Ramjas College

Rockstar (2011)

In the Imtiaz Ali masterpiece, Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of a college student struggling to get his singing career off the ground. When he learns that he needs a broken heart to produce soulful music, he decides to propose Heer aka the heartbreaking machine played by Nargis Fakhri. The film was shot at Hindu College and St. Stephen's College

Fukrey (2013)

The sleeper hit began with a dream of two school backbenchers, played by Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat, who hoped to go to college one day. Most of the first half in Fukrey has been shot at Miranda House, where Hunny and Choocha meet college guard Pankaj Tripathi before being introduced to ex-student Ali Fazal and future student Manjot Singh aka Lali

Akaash Vani (2013)

A college romance which begins on a bright and happy note untill lovebirds Akaash and Vani, played by Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha, are separated because of the harsh realities of their lives. They are brought together by fate to give love a second chance at their college reunion. This Luv Ranjan directorial was shot at DU’s St. Stephens College

Raazi (2018)

Sehmat, played by Alia Bhatt, gets married to Pakistani military officer Iqbal aka Vicky Kaushal and sets out to become a RAW agent to fulfil her father’s last wish. But before turning into a spy, Sehmat was a student of the Delhi University. Alia’s introductory scene, where she saves a squirrel and hurts her ankle, was shot at Miranda House

Alia Bhatt's introductory scene in Raazi

Kabir Singh (2019)

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani played the role of medical students in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s romantic drama. A majority of their college scenes were shot in Miranda House, right from their first meeting to the time they moved in together and ultimately graduated as doctors

Did you recognise the DU colleges in any of these films?