Aspirational societies don’t commit suicide: Arun Jaitley’s jab at oppn alliance at HTLS 2018

Mahagathbandhans in India are tried, tested and failed ideas, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday, delivering a sharp takedown of the opposition’s effort to present a united front for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to counter the BJP.

“It is an experiment where policy gets killed, and the longevity of the government is few months. So these are tried, tested and failed ideas much as they sound fancy,” Jaitley said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

The senior BJP leader said he wasn’t against coalition governments but didn’t think much of the kind of efforts the opposition was making. What works, he said, was an alliance which has a strong nucleus, with smaller parties around this nucleus.

“You can’t have a nucleus of a handful of people. That is per se an unstable nucleus,” Jaitley said.

The minister said the the 2019 elections would be a choice between “a stable government” and an “anarchic combination”, stating, “I think aspirational societies never commit suicide”.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 11:14 IST