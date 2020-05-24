e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘11 rail passengers from Mumbai test positive for Covid-19 in Goa, active cases at 50’: State health minister

‘11 rail passengers from Mumbai test positive for Covid-19 in Goa, active cases at 50’: State health minister

The minister said that in the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in Goa, he will be meeting chief minister Pramod Sawant later in the day.

india Updated: May 24, 2020 11:56 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A medical professional wearing PPE suit takes a swab sample from a man for Covid-19 test during lockdown.
A medical professional wearing PPE suit takes a swab sample from a man for Covid-19 test during lockdown.(Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
         

Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said that 11 passengers who arrived from Mumbai on Saturday via Rajdhani Express have been reported positive for Covid-19.

With fresh Covid-19 infections, the number of active coronavirus cases in Goa has jumped to 50, Rane said in a tweet.

“11 passengers who arrived from Mumbai yesterday via Rajdhani express have reported positive on the TrueNat device. This brings the total number of active cases in the state of Goa to 50,” Rane posted on Twitter this morning.

 

The minister said that in the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in Goa, he will be meeting chief minister Pramod Sawant and request him to implement stringent measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Also read: 67% of India’s Covid-19 cases come from 4 states

 

“for passengers entering the state of Goa with a mandatory COVID-19 Negative certificate that will be valid for 48 hours from the time of issue,” Rane tweeted.

This comes when the coronavirus cases in the country continue to rise unabated. On Sunday, the country reported another steep single-day surge in Covid-19 cases with 6,767 new infections. India’s coronavirus tally jumped to 131,868 Sunday with 6,654 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Covid-19 death toll in the country stands at 3,867 while more than 54,000 patients have recovered from the disease across the country.

Amid the fourth phase of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, domestic flight services are set to resume from Monday while 100 pair of trains will begin operation on June 1. Nationwide covid-19 lockdown will come to an end on May 31.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In