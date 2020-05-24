67% of India’s total Covid-19 cases come from 4 states: A look at state-wise coronavirus numbers

india

Updated: May 24, 2020 10:20 IST

India reported another steep single-day surge in Covid-19 cases with 6,767 new infections. With this, India’s coronavirus tally jumped to 131,868 on Sunday. India’s coronavirus death toll stands at 3,867 fatalities while more than 54,000 patients have recovered from the disease across the country.

The big 4 Covid-19 states - Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi - continue to struggle with a surge in Covid-19 cases. Together, these four states account for over 67% of the total number of cases in India.

Here’s taking a look at Covid-19 state-wise tally

The big 4

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 47,000 on Sunday with 47,190 patients. The state has recorded 1,577 deaths so far, highest in the country, while over 13,000 patients (13,404) have recovered from Covid-19.

Tamil Nadu has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has reported 15,512 coronavirus cases so far while 7,491 people have recovered and 103 patients have died.

The Covid-19 tally in Gujarat stands at 13,664 - third highest in the country. Gujarat has seen 6,169 people recover from coronavirus while 829 people have died.

In Delhi, the Covid-19 has jumped to 12,910. Two hundred and thirty-one people have died from the infection here while 6,267 have made a recovery.

Also read: India now has infrastructure to treat 10 lakh Covid-19 patients

States with over 5,000 cases

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are the states where the coronavirus cases have breached the 5,000-mark and are rapidly inching towards 10,000.

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 6,742 on Sunday. The state has reported 160 fatalities while 3,786 patients have recovered from the infection in the state.

In Madhya Pradesh, as many as 6,371 people been infected from Covid-19 till date. Two hundred and eighty-one people have died from Covid-19 in the state while 3,267 have recovered.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases have jumped to 6,017 in Uttar Pradesh. While 3,406 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 155 have died from the infection here.

Situation in other states

West Bengal is a state where coronavirus cases have breached the 3,000-mark and are rapidly rising. The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached 3,459 on Sunday. There have been 269 deaths and 1,281 recoveries in the state.

States like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Haryana and Bihar have reported over 1,000 but less than 3,000 Covid-19 cases till date.

States like Kerala, Jharkhand, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura have reported under 1,000 Covid-19 cases.

Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Manipur have less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Dadar Nagar Havel, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. All patients in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram have recovered. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.