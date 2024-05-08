13 killed due to unseasonal heavy rainfall in parts of Telangana: Police

As many as 13 people were killed in separate incidents after unseasonal rainfall hit parts of Telangana on Tuesday night, police said. Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his condolences on the deaths. (HT photo sourced)

At Bachupally, located on the outskirts of Hyderabad, seven persons including a woman and a child were killed when a wall collapsed at an under-construction apartment complex.

An official of the Bachupally police station said the victims were identified as Tirupati (22), Shanker (22), Raju (25) Khushi (25) Ram Yadav (34), Geeta (32), and Himanshu (4).

The deceased were migrant workers hailing from Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

All of them were staying in makeshift sheds made of asbestos sheets in the same site.

“Due to heavy rain on Tuesday night, the retaining wall of the building collapsed on the rooms of the workers, resulting in the deaths of seven persons,” the police official said.

Police along with disaster response force teams of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) rushed to the spot to take up rescue operations with the help of a JCB machine.

“The debris was cleared by Wednesday morning and seven bodies were recovered from the spot. The bodies were taken to Gandhi Hospital mortuary. We have registered a case of accident due to negligence and are investigating,” the police official said, adding that further details will be known during the investigation.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the incident leading to the deaths of seven construction workers.

He spoke to the GHMC and police authorities asking them to take stern action against the construction company, if found guilty in the construction of the building.

He assured that the government will extend all possible help to the victims’ families.

Meanwhile, the bodies of two persons were found in Begumpet drain at Customs Colony on Wednesday morning.

According to police, they might have accidentally fallen into the open drain during the heavy rainfall last night. The bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary and efforts were underway to identify them.

In another related incident, two persons died in a wall collapse at Railapur village of Kowdipally mandal in Medak district. The two workers, Vasulu Subramanyam (42) and Madasu Nagu (37), were identified.

Another person was also killed after lighting struck him at Kukunoorpally in Siddipet district early on Tuesday morning. He was identified as Kumari Mallesham (33).

Another death was reported from Illanda village of Warangal district where a 22-year-old man died after a tree branch fell on him while he was returning home on a tractor.

In Hyderabad, heavy rains ranging from 30mm up to 109mm lashed different parts, disrupting power supply at most of the places with trees being uprooted causing traffic disruption till midnight.