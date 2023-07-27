Telangana records highest ever rainfall in a single day as state battles floods

Telangana recorded the highest-ever rainfall in a single day with Mulugu district recording 649.8 mm by 8am on Thursday. Chelpur, Regonda and Mogullapalli in the same district also logged the highest rainfall of the season. (Twitter | HT photo)

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) records, this is the highest rainfall in the history of the state, the earlier record was 517.5 mm at Wajedu in the same district of Mulugu on July 2, 2014.

Apart from Venkatapur, the second highest rainfall of 616.5 mm was recorded at Chityal in the adjacent Jayashankar Bhupalpalli district.

Similarly, Chelpur, Regonda and Mogullapalli in the same district also logged the highest rainfall of the season – 475.8 mm, 467 mm and 394 mm respectively.

Alert in Telangana, 700 people evacuated in Gujarat amid rains

Karakagudem in Bhadradri Kothagudem district registered 390.5mm.

Several parts of northern Telangana have been witnessing extremely heavy rainfall for the last two days.

A bulletin from the TSDPS said at least 20 out of 33 districts in the state registered above 200 mm of rainfall till 8am on Thursday.

In the state capital of Hyderabad, Miyapur in Serilingampally mandal recorded 65.8mm.

A separate bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad at 7am said heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Hyderabad, Jangaon, Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Siddipet, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Yadadri-Bhongir in the next 24 hours.

Videos of rivers and water bodies overflowing, roads being cut off and residential areas being inundated are being circulated on social media.

In a video from Moranchapalli village of Jayashankar Bhupalpalli district, which was completely inundated, people were seen standing on rooftops shouting for help.

Another video of the national highway between Parkal and Bhupalpally being cut off due to overflowing streams also surfaced in the morning where many truck drivers were stranded.

A group of 80 tourists, who were stranded near the Mutyaladhara waterfalls in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, were rescued in the wee hours of Thursday.

The tourists from Khammam, Hanumakonda, Karimnagar and Warangal, were trapped in the forest on their return journey in the evening.

An alert was sounded to the authorities after which superintendent of police (SP) Gaush Alam sought the assistance of the district disaster response force (DRF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local police.

A team of 50 personnel from the DRF, NDRF, and the police were pressed into the rescue operations.

“No one was injured in the incident. However, one person did require medical attention. The rescued tourists were provided with food and medical assistance,” the SP said.

