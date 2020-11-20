e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 19 stuck in snowfall rescued by Jammu-Kashmir police, Indian Army

19 stuck in snowfall rescued by Jammu-Kashmir police, Indian Army

Vehicles carrying civilian passengers including women and a child got stuck in the snow on the highway.

india Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 14:12 IST
HT correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Civilians have been advised not to travel on Mughal Road due to dangers posed by snowfall.
Civilians have been advised not to travel on Mughal Road due to dangers posed by snowfall.(PTI Photo/Reprsentative use)
         

Security forces rescued 19 persons including women and a child, who were stuck in Pir Ki Gali on Michael road that connects Shopian in South Kashmir with Poonch district.

Poonch district SSP Ramesh Kumar Angral said, “19 persons have been rescued by teams of police and army from Pir Ki Gali area during a rescue operation last night, around 2 am.”

They were locals who were travelling from Shopian to Poonch in two to three vehicles, he added.

Also Read: Fresh snow, rainfall in upper reaches of Kashmir bring mercury further down

Since heavy snow has accumulated on the Mughal Road, vehicles got stuck in it and subsequently a rescue operation was launched with the help of Army, he added.

Rescued passengers were brought to Pagans in an army camp where they were provided food and shelter, said the SSP.

Also Read: Five engineers stranded at Sarchu in Himachal rescued after nine-hour operation

Angral advised people to avoid travelling on Mughal Road.

The road has been closed for traffic due to snowfall.

tags
top news
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
Delhi records coldest November morning since 2006
Delhi records coldest November morning since 2006
PM Modi launches RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan
PM Modi launches RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan
‘Jihad has no place in love’: Ashok Gehlot attacks BJP for dividing nation
‘Jihad has no place in love’: Ashok Gehlot attacks BJP for dividing nation
Mumbai: Shiv Sena hits back at BJP, dares it to wrest control of BMC
Mumbai: Shiv Sena hits back at BJP, dares it to wrest control of BMC
Spotlight on Ladakh, China secretly made moves in central, Sikkim and eastern sectors
Spotlight on Ladakh, China secretly made moves in central, Sikkim and eastern sectors
What a billionaire wants
What a billionaire wants
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In