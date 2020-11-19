Five engineers stranded at Sarchu in Himachal rescued after nine-hour operation

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 13:01 IST

Five engineers of the Ordnance Factory Board, Jabalpur, stranded at Sarchu on the Keylong-Leh National Highway in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti due to heavy snowfall since November 15 were rescued after a nine-hour operation, police said on Thursday.

Engineers Kunji Lal Meena, Ganesh Prasad, Alok Sahu, Kant Sahu and Moonna Kumar had gone to Leh for repairing army vehicles in Nubra Valley. While returning on November 15, their vehicle broke down at Sarchu and they were stranded due to heavy snowfall. The temperature dipped to minus 15 degrees in the night.

They were provided shelter by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) after which they informed the district police and sought help.

Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police (SP) Manav Verma said that two constables and two members of the Great Himalayan Rescue and Adventure Sports were sent to Sarchu to rescue the engineers. They were brought to the district headquarters at Keylong after a nine-hour operation.