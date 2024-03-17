2 arrested for attack on foreign students over namaz in Gujarat University

The Ahmedabad Police's Crime Branch on Sunday arrested two persons accused of thrashing and attacking several foreign students at Gujarat University hostel while offering the nighttime namaz. Ahmedabad Police's crime branch nabbed 2 people in the case. (X/ @@AhmedabadPolice)

While sharing the details on X (formerly Twitter), the metropolitan police said the crime branch detained two persons who were accused of attacking the students and vandalising the hostel rooms.

“Ahmedabad City Crime Branch detaining the accused of the incident which took place in the Gujarat University Police Station area last night on 16/03/2024 in the Gujarat University campus”, it said while sharing the photo of the accused.

Late on Saturday, five international students studying at Gujarat University were attacked at the campus while they were offering namaz in the facility where they stayed. A group of nearly two dozen people allegedly barged into the premises and shouted religious slogans leading to an altercation between the two groups.

The five students are from Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka. Two students – one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan – were hospitalised after the incident which took place at the A-block hostel.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the police registered an FIR against 20-25 individuals, and formed nine teams to probe into the incident.

"Some 20-25 people entered the hostel premises and objected to the international students offering namaz there, asking them to do so in a mosque. They argued over the issue, assaulting them and hurling stones. They also vandalised their rooms,” Police Commissioner GS Malik said.

Meanwhile, the ministry of external affairs also took up the matter and said that the Gujarat government is taking strict action against the perpetrators of violence with MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal putting out a statement over the incident.

"An incidence of violence took place at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad yesterday. State government is taking strict action against the perpetrators. Two foreign students were injured in the clash. One of them has been discharged from hospital after receiving medical attention. MEA is in touch with Gujarat government," the statement read.

He said that one of the two foreign students injured in the violence has been discharged from hospital.

