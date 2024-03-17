MEA in touch with Gujarat govt after foreign students attacked over namaz

The ministry of external affairs is in touch with the Gujarat government over the incident of mob attack on some foreign students at the Gujarat University hostel over namaz. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal put out a statement reacting to the incident. "An incidence of violence took place at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad yesterday. State government is taking strict action against the perpetrators. Two foreign students were injured in the clash. One of them has been discharged from hospital after receiving medical attention. MEA is in touch with Gujarat government," the statement read. MEA in touch with Gujarat Police after foreign students attacked over namaz

Five foreign national students studying at Gujarat University suffered severe injuries following a late-night brawl at the campus while they were offering namaz in the facility where they stayed. A group of people allegedly protested and shouted religious slogans leading to an altercation between the two groups.

The five students are from Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka. Two students - one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan - were hospitalised after the incident.

The altercation was over offering namaz and several videos are doing the rounds on social media. Some videos claimed that the foreign students first attacked the youth who asked them why they were offering namaz on the hostel ground.

Ahmedabad commissioner of police GS Malik said, “Around 300 foreign students study in Gujarat University, and 75 foreign students stay in A Block (Hostel). Yesterday, around 10:30pm, a group of students were offering namaz. Around 20-25 people came and asked them why they were offering namaz here and should read it in the masjid. An argument broke out between them, stones were pelted, and their rooms were vandalised by the people who came from outside…”

The incident triggered political outrage with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi calling this ‘mass radicalisation’. “What a shame. When your devotion & religious slogans only come out when Muslims peacefully practice their religion. When you become unexplainably angry at the mere sight of Muslims. What is this, if not mass radicalisation? This is the home state of @AmitShah & @narendramodi, will they intervene to send a strong message? I am not holding my breath. @DrSJaishankar domestic anti-Muslim hatred is destroying India’s goodwill,” Owaisi posted.