Five foreign students attacked at Gujarat University, mob vandalises hostel room, vehicles

Ahmedabad: Five foreign national students at Gujarat University suffered severe injuries during a late-night brawl at the hostel, reportedly sparked by tensions over the practice of offering namaz on the campus. Videos of the attack on the foreign students have gone viral on social media. At least five vehicles were damaged according to the videos.

The students, who are from Uzbekistan, Afghanistan South Africa and Sri Lanka, were offering namaz in their rooms when a group of people allegedly protested this and shouted religious slogans. This led to an altercation between the two groups and soon, led to a brawl.

People from the two groups came to blows in which the five of them were injured. The incident took place at the Block A of Gujarat University where the foreign students reside.

Neerajkumar Badgujar, the additional commissioner of police (crime) for Ahmedabad city, confirmed that an FIR has been filed and assured that the attackers will be arrested soon. About the injured foreign students, Badgujar said only one remains hospitalised, while the others have already been treated and discharged.

"Last night around 11 pm, 10-15 persons from outside came into our hostel campus. Three of them entered our hostel building while we were offering namaz. They told us we were not allowed to do so here and shouted slogans of Jai Shri Ram. They pushed the security guard out and then attacked the people offering namaz. When other non-Muslim foreign national students came to our help, they were also attacked. Their rooms were ransacked, and laptops, mobile phones and mirrors were damaged. Five students, including two from South Africa and one each from Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and Sri Lanka, have been injured," recounted a student from Afghanistan who was present during the incident.

The student claimed that the police reached the spot after the intruders had fled. Videos of the attack on the foreign students have gone viral on social media. At least five vehicles were damaged according to the videos.

Interacting with reporters, Ahmedabad commissioner of Police GS Malik said, “Around 300 foreign students study in Gujarat University and around 75 foreign students stay in A Block (Hostel). Yesterday, around 10:30pm, a group of students were offering namaz. Around 20-25 people came and asked them why they were offering namaz here and should instead read it in the masjid. An argument broke out between them, stones were pelted and their rooms were vandalised by the people who came from outside...Police took swift action and FIR has been registered against 20-25 people...Action will be taken against those involved in this...One person has been identified. Law and order situation is under control now...Two students from Sri Lanka & Tajikistan are admitted to the hospital...”

Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi has convened an urgent meeting with senior officials, including the director general of police (DGP) of Gujarat Police and the joint commissioner of police (JCP) of the crime branch, to address the matter, said an official.

Gujarat University vice-chancellor Neerja Gupta did not respond to calls made on her mobile phone. Gujarat University police station PI SR Bava said they were investigating the matter and refused to divulge more details at this stage. The five injured students have been shifted to SVP Hospital.