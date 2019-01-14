2 women clobber 16 puppies to death in Kolkata, video sparks outrage

A video showing two women clobbering to death 16 puppies allegedly within the premises of a state-run city hospital on Monday has triggered shock and outrage in Kolkata.

The 25-second clip shows two women wearing gloves thrashing the puppies even as they were trying to run away.

The incident that took place on Sunday has prompted authorities of N R S Medical College and Hospital to launch a three-member probe team led by deputy superintendent of the institute.

The police are also investigating the atrocity.

It appears from the video clip that it was shot from the second/third floor of a hostel building of a state-run dental college that is separated from the narrow strip, where the women committed the act, by a boundary wall.

The carcasses were found late on Sunday afternoon in front of a deserted spot where waste from the gynaecological department is dumped.

Read: Stray dog menace in your locality? Here are ways to deal with the situation

“We have to find out whether the incident took place inside the hospital compound. If the involvement of anyone of the hospital is proved, he/she will be given severe punishment,” said Daipayan Biswas, deputy superintendent of NRS Hospital, deputy superintendent of the probe team.

Deputy mayor of Kolkata, Atin Ghosh said the culprits won’t go unpunished.

“I could never imagine in any nightmare that such a barbaric incident can take place. I demand quickest and strictest punishment for those involved in it,” said Trinamool MLA and animal rights activist Debasree Roy.

Sharda Radhakrishnan, the founder of Chhaya that runs a sanctuary for injured and deserted animals said, “Even in the midst of the plethora of complaints we receive every day, this one stands out as extremely shocking, more so, since the barbarism was committed inside a hospital premises and purportedly by someone who are expected to take care of patients.”

“If the video has emerged what is preventing the arrest of the two women?” asked actor Debalina Dutta, a dog lover and activist.

The carcases were taken to the veterinary hospital in Belgachia for post mortem examination.

In 2016, two students were arrested in Chennai for throwing a dog from a rooftop. The animal, however, survived.

Incidentally, in February 2018, the authorities of Lady Brabourne College, a premier institution of Kolkata, had to withdraw a notice that warned of a fine of Rs 2,000 on anyone feeding street dogs within the college campus. The notice led to a hue and cry and also to police complaint by animal rights activists.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 13:58 IST