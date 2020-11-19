e-paper
Home / India News / 70-year-old woman raped and killed in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district

The woman used to sleep alone in a hut near the family’s agricultural field and used to return home in the morning.

india Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 21:25 IST
Shruti Tomar
Shruti Tomar
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
A heavy police force was deployed in the village after tension rose following the rape and murder of the woman.
A heavy police force was deployed in the village after tension rose following the rape and murder of the woman.(Representative Photo/Getty Images)
         

In a shocking crime in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, a 70-year-old was raped and murdered and her body dumped near her hut, police said Thursday.

The crime took place in a village about 80 km east of Bhopal. Police suspect the senior citizen was killed Wednesday night or early Thursday.

“Doctors found serious injury marks on the private parts of the victim. Her mouth was also found stuffed with clay,” said Sanjay Sahu, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Vidisha.

The woman was sleeping in a hut near an agricultural field in the village when she was raped and killed, said the officer.

Police have launched a probe to nab the perpetrators.

“My mother used to sleep in the hut to take care of the vegetable crop. She used to come home in the morning. On Thursday morning when she didn’t come, I went to the fields to see her and found her body near the hut,” the woman’s son said.

The rape and murder fuelled tension in the village. Authorities said a heavy police force has been deployed in the village to maintain peace.

