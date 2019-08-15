73rd Independence Day: ‘Yes to digital payment, no to cash’: PM Modi pushes for cashless economy

india

Giving a fresh push to digital transactions in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gave the motto of ‘yes to digital payment, no to cash”.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, Modi said, “We should encourage digital payment. Today also when we go to villages, there are boards at shops saying “Today Cash, Tomorrow Debt”. I want to tell the countrymen that now instead of this there should be a board reading, ‘yes to digital payment, no to cash’.”

Prime Minister called for increasing the use of digital payments all over the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been a strong proponent of digital payment and has time and again endorsed digital and cashless economy.

