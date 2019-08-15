e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 15, 2019

73rd Independence Day: ‘Yes to digital payment, no to cash’: PM Modi pushes for cashless economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been a strong proponent of digital payment and has time and again endorsed digital and cashless economy.

india Updated: Aug 15, 2019 12:07 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo )
         

Giving a fresh push to digital transactions in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gave the motto of ‘yes to digital payment, no to cash”.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, Modi said, “We should encourage digital payment. Today also when we go to villages, there are boards at shops saying “Today Cash, Tomorrow Debt”. I want to tell the countrymen that now instead of this there should be a board reading, ‘yes to digital payment, no to cash’.”

Also watch- India to get Chief of Defence Staff for synergy between forces: PM on I-Day

Prime Minister called for increasing the use of digital payments all over the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been a strong proponent of digital payment and has time and again endorsed digital and cashless economy.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 12:07 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesHappy Independence Day 2019KashmirChandrayaan 2Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019Delhi PoliceAshes 2019 2nd TestDelhi Metro
    don't miss