'AAP can attack Arvind Kejriwal': BJP's response to graffiti charge

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday said the Aam Aadmi Party can itself get its chief Arvind Kejriwal attacked to garner sympathy ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital. The accusation came on a day when AAP leader Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of plotting an attack on the Delhi chief minister. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, at Kalkaji in New Delhi on Sunday.

Virendra Sachdeva said the Delhi police and the Election Commission must increase the security of Arvind Kejriwal.

Several graffiti threatening Arvind Kejriwal surfaced on Delhi Metro stations and trains. Singh, Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj have claimed that the BJP is plotting to physically harm the Delhi chief minister.

Sachdeva claimed the graffiti were AAP's ploy to divert attention from AAP MP Swati Maliwal's allegation that she was thrashed inside Arvind Kejriwal's house.

"My only question to Kejriwal is when will he break his silence over the Maliwal assault incident in his house," he said at a press conference.

He claimed that Sanjay Singh didn't utter a single word on Swati Maliwal.

Sachdeva claimed Arvind Kejriwal had been attacked twice by the workers of his own parties, PTI reported.

He claimed the AAP has decided when "shoes will be thrown" at Arvind Kejriwal.

"These manipulations can not be applied again and again. The script presented by Singh today indicates that AAP has decided the days when shoes are to be thrown at Kejriwal and when he is to be attacked," Virendra Sachdeva told PTI.

Sachdeva said if something happens to Kejriwal, AAP would be responsible. He asked the police and EC to double his security arrangements.

"Speaking and spreading lies, and enacting new drama is the character of the Aam Aadmi Party. It's their style of work to continuously lie but the people are not going to be tricked by them anymore," he said.

Voting in Delhi will take place on May 25.