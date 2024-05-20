Graffiti threatening Arvind Kejriwal surfaces in Delhi Metro stations; AAP blames PMO

Graffiti threatening Arvind Kejriwal reportedly surfaced inside the national capital's Rajiv Chowk and Patel Nagar metro stations, prompting the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) allegation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP were planning an attack on the chief minister. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal led a protest march from the AAP office to the BJP headquarters on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/HT file photo)

AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed the alleged conspiracy to attack Arvind Kejriwal was hatched inside the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

“The BJP has been in a state of panic ever since Arvind Kejriwal came out of jail. The BJP is now plotting to launch a deadly attack on Arvind Kejriwal. This conspiracy is being conducted directly from the Prime Minister's Office. A threat of attack on Kejriwal ji has been written at Rajiv Chowk and Patel Nagar Metro stations,” Sanjay Singh claimed today.

According to reports, threatening messages were also scribbled inside metro trains.

AAP leader Atishi said the BJP is rattled by their future defeat in Delhi's Lok Sabha elections.

She claimed the BJP used Swati Maliwal to target Arvind Kejriwal.

She claimed there is a danger to Arvind Kejriwal's life. She alleged that a man scribbled graffiti on the walls of three metro stations -- Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Patel Nagar.

"The images of the graffiti have also been uploaded on social media. These stations are under CCTVs and security personnel are posted round-the-clock. Why are the police not acting on it? Where is the Cyber Cell? This shows that this is being orchestrated by the BJP," she alleged.

Sanjay Singh claimed that PM Modi and the BJP hate Arvind Kejriwal and are conspiring to kill him.

"PM Narendra Modi and the BJP are so immersed in hatred and revenge that they are conspiring to kill Arvind Kejriwal ji. I want to tell the government, administration and Election Commission that if anything happens to Arvind Kejriwal, the PMO, BJP and Narendra Modi will be responsible for it," he added.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court released Kejriwal on interim bail in view of the Lok Sabha elections. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with his alleged role in the Delhi excise policy case.

Last week, Swati Maliwal accused Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her.

With inputs from PTI, ANI