Arvind Kejriwal takes ‘thanedaar’ dig at PM Modi, says ‘will ensure statehood for Delhi'

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during an election rally on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over multiple AAP leaders being in jail. Kejriwal also asserted that the INDIA bloc will be forming the government after the ongoing Lok Sabha election. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Days after he was released from jail, Arvind Kejriwal addressed a public meeting in Kalkaji to support party's South Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate Sahi Ram Pahalwan. The Delhi CM said during his rally, "The BJP is rattled by the fact that it will suffer defeat when Lok Sabha poll results are declared on June 4."

While addressing the meeting, Kejriwal said, “(PM Narendra) Modi ji is using abusive words. He called Sharad Pawar a ''bhatakti aatma'' (restless soul). Modiji is 74 years old and Pawar ji is 84. Is it right to use such language for an elderly person? He said Uddhav Thackeray is not the real son of his father.”

Kejriwal also addressed a poll rally at Ambedkar Nagar, attacking PM Narendra Modi over the arrests of multiple AAP leaders. Calling the prime minister ‘thanedaar’, the Delhi CM said that Modi is now thinking of who to send to jail next.

"I have travelled across the country in the last few days and people are fed up with unemployment. But the prime minister is thinking about whom to send to jail. They will arrest all AAP leaders. Have we chosen a PM or a thanedaar?" Kejriwal said.

"Police do not listen to complainants. We have improved schools and hospitals in Delhi. Now we will improve the law and order situation here," he added. Kejriwal further asserted that the INDIA bloc will come into power after the general elections.

Kejriwal said, "The AAP will be a part of the government. We will ensure full statehood for Delhi. There are good government schools and hospitals in Delhi but the law-and-order system is in a bad state."

