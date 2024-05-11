Arvind Kejriwal thanks Lord Hanuman for bail, to start poll campaign today | 10 points

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday walked out of Tihar Jail on interim bail after spending 40 days in judicial custody. In his first reaction, he thanked Lord Hanuman and sought people's support to end alleged "dictatorship" in India. Arvind Kejriwal (R), chief minister of New Delhi and leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), addresses his supporters and party members upon his release from the prison on interim bail.(AFP)

"I am feeling great to be with you. I had told you that I would come out soon... First of all, I want to pay obeisance to Lord Hanuman. I am among you because of the blessings of Lord Hanuman," he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Here are 10 points on Arvind Kejriwal's bail:

Arvind Kejriwal also thanked the Supreme Court for granting him bail till June 1. He announced that he will participate in a roadshow in South Delhi's Mehrauli today. The roadshow will be Arvind Kejriwal's first political engagement since he was jailed on March 21. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will also participate in the road show. Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the Delhi liquor policy case, has been barred by the Supreme Court from visiting his office or the Delhi secretariat. Arvind Kejriwal can't even sign files except those that require the lieutenant governor's approval. Apart from barring him from visiting his office and the Delhi secretariat, the court also asked him to not make any comment linked to his alleged role in the Delhi excise policy case. The court has also asked him to surrender on June 2, a day after the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections gets over. On Friday, Arvind Kejriwal invited his supporters to visit Connaught Place's Hanuman temple at 11 am today. AAP leaders hailed Arvind Kejriwal's release. "Truth can be troubled but not defeated. The decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court is welcome. The dictatorship will end. Satyamev Jayate," said AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who recently came out of jail. Union minister Amit Shah, meanwhile, said the people of the country will remind him of the excise scam. "This is not regular bail. It is an interim bail. He can campaign but every time he goes to campaign, people will be reminded of the excise scam," he said. Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, who has been campaigning for the party in her husband's absence, said his release was the victory of democracy. "Hanuman ji ki jai. This is the victory of democracy. It is the result of the prayers and blessings of millions of people. Many thanks to everyone," she wrote on X in Hindi. While granting him bail, the Supreme Court asked him to furnish bail bonds of ₹ 50,000. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate opposed his bail saying it would be like giving "the premium of placing the politicians in a benefic position compared to ordinary citizens of this country". The bench, however, noted that Kejriwal wasn't convicted, and wasn't a criminal or a threat to the society.

With inputs from PTI