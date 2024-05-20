 Delhi high court waives fine slapped on litigant over Kejriwal plea | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi high court waives fine slapped on litigant over Kejriwal plea

ByShruti Kakkar
May 20, 2024 02:40 PM IST

A bench of acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora noted that the petitioner, a law student, tendered an unconditional apology admitting his mistake

The Delhi high court on Monday waived the 75,000 fine slapped on a litigant over a plea seeking “extraordinary interim bail” for chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in all criminal cases registered against him in connection with the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy.

The litigant sought the waiver saying he learnt his lesson. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The litigant sought the waiver saying he learnt his lesson. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A bench of acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora noted that the petitioner, a law student, tendered an unconditional apology admitting his mistake. “Today, the petitioner has tendered his unconditional apology. ...the cost of 75,000 is waived off,” the court said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The student sought the waiver saying he learnt his lesson after reading the court’s final judgment. In his application, the student said he could not pay the cost as he belonged to the lower middle class.

In April, the court slapped the fine calling the previous plea as non-maintainable saying that the petitioner, who filed it on behalf of “We the People of India”, had not challenged judicial orders under which Kejriwal was in custody. It said the court in writ jurisdiction cannot grant “extraordinary interim bail” in pending cases initiated against a person holding high office.

The Supreme Court on May 10 granted Kejriwal a 21-day interim bail for campaigning in the ongoing general elections. Seven days later, it reserved its verdict on Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi high court waives fine slapped on litigant over Kejriwal plea

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On