AAP moves Delhi High Court for Arvind Kejriwal's accommodation; notice issued

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday approached the Delhi high court seeking direction to the Centre to allot a residence in the capital to the party's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal.(File)

The party argued that as per guidelines president of a national political party is entitled to a residential accommodation in Delhi, reported PTI.

Justice Sanjeev Narula sought the Centre's position on the petition and listed it for hearing on November 26.

The counsel representing AAP told that the court that a letter was written to authorities on September 20 regarding the allotment of an accommodation to Kejriwal. Later, a reminder communication was also sent to them.

"All pre-conditions are met. There is a national convenor (of the AAP), who is the national president. We want it to be in a centrally-located place," he said.

According to the Guidelines for Allotment of Accommodation from General Pool to the Political Parties, recognised national political parties are allowed to secure the allotment of one housing unit from the general pool in Delhi for their office use on the payment of a licence fee, reported PTI.

The guidelines also state that one residential accommodation would be allotted to the president of a recognised national political party in case he has no house in Delhi, either of his own or allotted by the government in any other capacity.

Earlier this year, the AAP was allocated a new office at Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane in the Lutyens Delhi area after it had approached the high court.

The court, on June 5, had ruled that the AAP was entitled to space for a party office here like other national political parties and asked the BJP-led Centre to take a decision on the issue.

After stepping down from the chief minister's post, Kejriwal on October 4 vacated the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow and has since moved into the official residence of a party member near Mandi House.

While announcing to step down, Kejriwal said that he would hold the post again only after he gets a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi in the Assembly polls due in February.

Kejriwal was released from the Tihar jail on September 13 following bail granted by the Supreme Court after five months in the excise policy case.

(Inputs from PTI)