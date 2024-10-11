Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi Civil Lines bungalow at centre of row formally allotted to CM Atishi

ByHT News Desk
Oct 11, 2024 07:40 PM IST

The bungalow was at the centre of an intense tussle involving the AAP, the BJP and the LG office since former CM Arvind Kejriwal vacated it earlier this month.

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) on Friday formally allotted the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in the Civil Lines area to chief minister Atishi, a day after securing its keys from the AAP leader.

Delhi chief minister Atishi at her Kalkaji house in New Delhi on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Delhi chief minister Atishi at her Kalkaji house in New Delhi on Thursday. (HT Photo)

This bungalow was previously occupied by former CM Arvind Kejriwal, who vacated it following his resignation.

The property has become the centre of a political storm, with Kejriwal's swift departure followed by Atishi’s temporary occupation. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Lieutenant Governor (LG), acting under pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of forcing Atishi to vacate the bungalow.

The BJP claimed that the property was occupied by Atishi without proper allotment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

Stay updated with Mp...
See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On