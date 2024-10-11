Delhi Civil Lines bungalow at centre of row formally allotted to CM Atishi

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) on Friday formally allotted the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in the Civil Lines area to chief minister Atishi, a day after securing its keys from the AAP leader. Delhi chief minister Atishi at her Kalkaji house in New Delhi on Thursday. (HT Photo)

This bungalow was previously occupied by former CM Arvind Kejriwal, who vacated it following his resignation.

The property has become the centre of a political storm, with Kejriwal's swift departure followed by Atishi’s temporary occupation. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Lieutenant Governor (LG), acting under pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of forcing Atishi to vacate the bungalow.

The BJP claimed that the property was occupied by Atishi without proper allotment.

