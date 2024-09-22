'Modi conspired, attacked honesty; was hurt by…': Arvind Kejriwal on resignation

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who recently relinquished the chief ministerial post, said on Sunday that he resigned because he was hurt by the corruption allegations levelled against him by the opposition and central agencies. Addressing a gathering in the national capital, he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attacking his honesty and sending AAP leaders to jail. AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal with party leader Manish Sisodia at 'Janta Ki Adalat' meeting, in New Delhi.(PTI)

"I resigned because I was hurt by corruption allegations. I have only earned respect, not money," Kejriwal said at the event.

"For the last ten years, we were running the government honestly, we made electricity and water free, made treatment free for people, and made education excellent… Modi ji started thinking that if he wanted to win against them, he would have to attack their honesty and then hatched a conspiracy to prove Kejriwal, Sisodia and AAP dishonest and put every leader in jail," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal resigned earlier this month, two days after being released from jail on bail in the excise policy scam case. AAP leader Atishi has become the new chief minister.

"I resigned because I did not join politics to indulge in corruption or sit in the CM's chair," he added.

He also announced that he would vacate the chief ministerial house when Navratri begins.

"These leaders have thick skin, they are not affected by the allegations, I am affected, I am not a leader...I will leave the CM's bungalow in a few days, I don't even have a house...I have earned only love in ten years, the result of which is that I am getting calls from so many people asking me to take their houses...After the Shraadh is over, at the beginning of Navratri, I will leave the house and come and stay at the house of one of you," he said.

Granting him bail, the Supreme Court barred Arvind Kejriwal from entering the CM's office. The BJP claimed he resigned because of the court's conditions.

Arvind Kejriwal later announced he would not assume the post of the chief minister of Delhi until he was exonerated by the people's court. He further said that he would accept any official post only after the people of Delhi re-elect him.

With inputs from PTI, ANI