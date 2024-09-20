“As soon as possible”: AAP demands government accommodation for Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday demanded that an accommodation for outgoing Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal should be provided, saying he is entitled to it as he is the convenor of a national party. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said the party will be writing to the ministry concerned for this. (PTI file photo)

Addressing media persons in the national Capital Delhi AAP MP Raghav Chadha that Kejriwal deserves government accommodation in central Delhi.

“Our national secretary Pankaj Gupta is writing a letter today to the director of estates under ministry of housing and urban affairs to provide a government accommodation to Arvind Kejriwal as soon as possible,” said Chadha.

Kejriwal moved to his current residence at Flag Staff Road in 2015 and has been staying there since then.

“AAP fastest growing political party in the country. As per law, our national president should be given a govt residence in national capital. We request the government to give an accommodation to Kejriwal. It is my personal request as an MP and worker. The provision for this has been made in the law to facilitate the president of the national party to meet visitors,” Chadha said.

“There are six national political parties in Delhi. The president of BJP, Congress, BSP, CMP... have been provided government accommodation. AAP, which is the sixth national party in the country, also should be given as soon as possible,” said Chadha, adding that it is not a “facility but a means”.

What the guidelines say

According to guidelines for allotment of accommodation from general pool of central government houses to political parties, a residential accommodation can be allotted to the president of a recognised national party in case the president does not have a house in Delhi, either of his own or allotted by government in any other capacity.

Speaking on the issue, a now retired Delhi PWD (Public Works Department) secretary, on the condition of anonymity, said “Arvind Kejriwal as the president of AAP which is a recognised national party is entitled for an accommodation in central Delhi under the general pool of government houses. The exchange of houses between Delhi government and central government also takes places to facilitate IAS officers who have been allotted government houses as Delhi government officials to retain the house when they are posted in the central government and vice versa.”

“If the central government wants it can allow Kejriwal to stay in the Flag Staff Road house under the exchange facility. Since he has already announced that he wants to give up the Flag Staff Road house, it is unlikely that Kejriwal will seek that house. Rules are there to allow easy allotment of houses, but many things depend on personal relations,” he added.