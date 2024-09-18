Kejriwal will move out of his official residence in 15 days, says AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha parliamentarian Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said that Arvind Kejriwal will give up his official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines within 15 days, even as he raised questions about security threats to the AAP chief given that he has been the subject of multiple attacks in the past. The bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road. (HT Archive)

“As a chief minister (CM), any person is entitled to many facilities. When Arvind Kejriwal resigned, the first thing he said was that he will give up all facilities given to a CM. Arvind Kejriwal has decided that he will vacate his house in 15 days… give up security and live like a common man,” Singh said at the AAP headquarters, adding that a search is on for a suitable accommodation for Kejriwal and his family.

SK Sharma, a constitutional expert and a former secretary of Lok Sabha and Delhi assembly, said that, according to guidelines for allotment of accommodation from general pool of central government houses to political parties, a residential accommodation can be allotted to the president of a recognised national party.

A retired Delhi PWD secretary, on the condition of anonymity, said: “Exchange of houses between Delhi government pool and central government pool happens and Delhi government officers are allowed to retain Delhi government houses even when they are on central deputation and vice versa. Under such an exchange, Kejriwal may be allowed to stay on in the Flagstaff Road house if he so wishes, and the central government agrees to it. Sheila Dikshit, when she was CM of Delhi, stayed in a central government accommodation for a long time.”

However, Singh said that Kejriwal will give up his current residence.

Kejriwal moved to the bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road, in 2015. The bungalow has been at the centre of a political storm in the past over renovations that ostensibly cost ₹45 crore. The house is not a dedicated CM residence and previous CMs of Delhi have stayed in different bungalows.

Kejriwal resigned as CM on Tuesday evening and named Atishi as the next CM after the legislative party of the AAP authorised him to pick his successor.

Security concerns

As the CM of Delhi, Kejriwal was getting Z-Plus security cover, the highest level of security in the country after SPG. But Singh said that AAP leaders were now worried about Kejriwal’s security.

“Arvind Kejriwal has been attacked several times, including at home, in the presence of his parents. BJP people have attacked him many times. He has old parents, a wife and children. We are all worried about their safety. We tried to explain to him that home is important not just as a CM but also for his safety. We tried to explain to him that his security is at risk. But Arvind Kejriwal decided that God will protect him. He said ‘I stayed in jail for six months among dreaded criminals, where God protected me and will continue to do so’,” Singh said.

Kejriwal has been attacked multiple times since his foray into politics in 2012.

In April 2014, an autorickshaw driver slapped Kejriwal in Sultanpuri; in January 2016, a man threw ink on him; in April 2016, a man hurled his shoe at Kejriwal; and in May 2019, he was targeted during a roadshow in Moti Nagar.

A police officer with the security unit of the Delhi Police said a decision on continuing, withdrawing or downgrading Kejriwal’s security will be taken according to rules, depending on threat perception.

“Kejriwal is currently getting Z-Plus security cover, the highest level security category in India (after SPG). Now that he has resigned, his security will be reviewed by the MHA (Union ministry of home affairs). Since Kejriwal is a popular politician and a former CM apart from being the chief of a national party, it’s likely that his existing security cover may continue until the MHA’s security review report is out,” the officer, not wishing to be named, said.

Singh takes swipe at Centre

In the press conference, Singh also took aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging AAP leaders were jailed due to “dirty politics of the BJP” aimed to break the AAP and end Kejriwal’s political career.

“But with the blessings of the people and his courage, Arvind Kejriwal countered the dirty politics of the BJP. Without Kejriwal as CM, BJP will stop free electricity, mohalla clinics, good education and free bus rides for women,” Singh said.

“The BJP will stop all these facilities because BJP’s tallest leader Narendra Modi goes around the country saying freebies should be abolished. It is Arvind Kejriwal who has done wonders. Kejriwal gave a profitable budget despite giving free facilities,” Singh said.

The AAP MP urged people to vote for the AAP in the upcoming Delhi assembly election and ensure Kejriwal becomes the CM again.

“Arvind Kejriwal will go to the people’s court, and we are confident that he will bring a certificate of his honesty from the people’s court with a huge majority. Arvind Kejriwal is asking for votes on the basis of his honesty and truth. He is asking for votes in the name of his work. Now it’s the turn of the two crore people of Delhi to answer the conspiracies of the BJP with the power of their votes,” Singh said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said AAP leaders were indulging in political drama. “Arvind Kejriwal will soon stage the drama of vacating his Sheesh Mahal… and later, he will do the drama of giving up his luxury cars, and the old WagonR will be found again,” Sachdeva said.

“Arvind Kejriwal and the entire AAP has mastered the art of speaking falsehoods and deceiving people, they should stop fooling Delhi. In April, the high court acknowledged that the investigating agency has evidence, and his arrest was lawful, which the Supreme Court also upheld. Every criminal gets bail as it is part of the judicial process, even Lalu Yadav and Madhu Koda got bails and one day, Kejriwal too will face the consequences,” Sachdeva said.