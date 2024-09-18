Kejriwal to give up all government facilities: AAP functionary

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal is set to give up all his government facilities including the bungalow and vehicles after resigning as the Delhi chief minister on Tuesday, said a functionary of the party aware of the matter on Wednesday without specifying the timeline. AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

Kejriwal moved to bungalow number six on the Flag Staff Road in Delhi’s Civil Lines in 2015. Kejriwal faced much scrutiny over expansive renovations of the bungalow. Kejriwal would have to leave it after his resignation is accepted.

AAP leader Atishi staked the claim to form the next government after Kejriwal submitted his resignation on Tuesday. Kejriwal earlier nominated Atishi as the next chief minister after the legislative party of the AAP authorised him to pick his successor.

The notification of the acceptance of Kejriwal’s resignation will be issued after it is forwarded to the President and it is accepted. Under the Constitution’s Article 239AA (5), the President appoints the Delhi chief minister. The ministers are appointed on the advice of the chief minister. “...it is the President who has to accept the resignation of the chief minister. Unless the resignation is accepted and notified, the new chief minister cannot be appointed. Until the resignation is accepted, the incumbent chief minister and Cabinet shall continue...,” said a Delhi government official.