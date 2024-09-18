Bungalows in focus after Kejriwal paves the way for Atishi to helm govt

New Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi after meeting the lieutenant governor. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

6, Flagstaff Road, in Civil Lines and AB-17 on Mathura Road — bungalows that currently house Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister-elect Atishi, respectively, are in the spotlight after the former decided to resign from the post of CM following his release from jail.

AAP functionaries said Kejriwal is likely to move out of the residence in the next two weeks. “It is clear the CM will move out and the new CM may move into this residence in coming weeks. All through controversy, we have maintained that this is not Kejriwal’s house but CM house. This will vindicate our stand,” a party functionary said.

Unlike other states, Delhi has no official CM residence and previous CMs have lived at different locations. When Delhi got a legislative assembly in 1993, the bungalow at 33, Shamnath Marg, near Vidhan Sabha, was allotted to Madanlal Khurana; 9, Shamnath Marg to Sahib Singh Verma; and AB-17, Mathura Road and later 3, Moti Lal Nehru Marg were allotted to Sheila Dikshit.

“There are three choices. Atishi may put up a request to continue to live at AB-17, she may express her desire to move to 6, Flagstaff Road, and let Kejriwal family live there informally or Kejriwal may also apply for a new accommodation with the central government, as he is the head of a national party,” a government official said.

The bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road, has been under the scanner and dubbed by opposition as “Sheesh Mahal” for alleged spend of ₹45 crore on upgrades and renovations. Similarly, AB-17 on Mathura Road was allotted to Atishi in March 2023, after Manish Sisodia — the previous tenant — was issued a vacation notice on March 14, 2023, following his resignation on February 28, 2023.

The government official said similar conditions will apply to Arvind Kejriwal. “Typically, two-to-three-week period is provided to government functionaries to vacate bungalows after resignation. The person can apply for a small extension citing a practical hurdle, after which penal rent can be imposed by government agencies,” the official said.

SK Sharma, a constitutional expert and a former secretary of Delhi assembly, said Atishi may be allocated any residence from the general pool meant for such government functionaries. “However, she may choose to submit her preference to continue in the existing house or move into a particular house currently available... Sheila ji had moved to a central pool bungalow at Moti Lal Nehru Marg which required an allotment by the central government,” he said.

Sharma said that a pool of houses is allocated to the Delhi government and the Public Works Department (PWD) oversees the final upkeep and maintenance based on the decision by the competent authority. Generally, these allocations are decided by the PWD based on inputs from the general administration department.

A PWD official said: “The allocations of government accommodations is made through Sarkari Awas portal based on Delhi administration allotment of government residence rules, 1977. However, the allocations at minister and CM levels come from general administration department (GAD) based on input from the government.”

The PWD official said that the current CM bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road, was finalised for Kejriwal in March 2015 according to his decision. The house was previously used by the deputy speaker in the fourth legislative assembly. “Once a decision is made, PWD can make repair works, refurbish electrical and civil installations and make minor changes as per the request of the allottee,” the official said.

However, with lieutenant governor having control on the bureaucracy based on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023, there have been instances of the PWD and GAD working directly against the wishes and directions of the elected government. The most recent development came in the run-up to the Independence Day, when GAD minister Gopal Rai insisted that Atishi be allowed to unfurl the flag but the department moved the file to LG secretariat seeking further directions.

Officials from the LG secretariat said they have no role in allocation of official bungalows to ministers.

The bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road, came under the scanner when allegations were made against the AAP over illegalities in redevelopment of the official CM residence and CBI had initiated an inquiry into the alleged irregularities, including violation of tender rules. BJP has since been referring to the house as “Sheesh Mahal” and the AAP has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

A BJP leader, on the condition of anonymity, said that in the run-up to the state assembly elections, the party would not want the focus on the Sheesh Mahal issue to fade out. “The lavish house stands completely in contrast with the AAP’s promise to end VIP culture and its initial promise not to take any large bungalow or government amenity. We will keep pressing the issues in the coming months,” the BJP leader said.