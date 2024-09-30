Mithun Chakraborty to get Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced today. Mithun Chakraborty (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

In a post on X, the minister said that the award will be presented to Mithun Chakraborty during the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8. He lauded the actor, saying his remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations.

"Mithun Da’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. To be presented at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on Oct 8, 2024,” he wrote on X.

Mithun Chakraborty made his debut in Bollywood with the Mrinal Sen-directorial, Mrigayaa (1976). He won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance. He became a household name after playing the titular role in the 1982 film, Disco Dancer, which became a huge box-office success. He was also praised for the 1990 movie, Agneepath. He often appears on reality shows as a judge.

He is also known for films such as “Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki” and “Commando”.

What is the Dadasaheb Phalke Award?

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest award in the field of cinema. It is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony by the Directorate of Film Festivals.

Chakraborty will be the 54th winner of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which was instituted in 1969 in honour of Dadasaheb Phalke, who is known as the father of Indian cinema. Phalke directed India’s first feature film Raja Harishchandra in 1913.

53 people have received the award so far, including Prithviraj Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Raj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, BR Chopra and Yash Chopra. Actor Waheeda Rehman received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2021.