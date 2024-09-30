Mithun Chakraborty nominated for highest cinema honour Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Actor Mithun Chakraborty, 74, has been nominated for the country’s highest cinema honour Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Monday. Actor Mithun Chakraborty. (PTI)

“Mithun Da’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema,” Vaishnaw said on X. The award will be presented at the 70th National Film Awards on October 8.

Chakraborty, a former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member who joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in 2021, is the recipient of three National Film Awards and Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award. He made his acting debut with Mrinal Sen’s Mrigayaa (1976) for which he won his first National Film Award for best actor. Chakraborty gained prominence with the film Disco Dancer (1982).

Chakraborty will be the 54th winner of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which was instituted in 1969 in honour of Dadasaheb Phalke, who is known as the father of Indian cinema. Phalke directed India’s first feature film Raja Harishchandra in 1913.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony for outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema. A committee of eminent personalities from the film industry selects the awardee annually. The award comprises a medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of ₹1,000,000. Devika Rani was the first recipient of the award.