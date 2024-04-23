Mithun Chakraborty, Usha Uthup open up on receiving Padma Bhushan: Didn't expect it

Veteran singer Usha Uthup expressed her immense happiness upon receiving the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award for his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema. They received their honours from President Draupadi Murmu in Delhi on Monday. (Also Read: Mithun Chakraborty discharged from hospital, reveals PM Narendra Modi scolded him for this reason) Usha Uthup and Mithun Chakraborty receive their Padma Bhushan awards from President Draupadi Murmu in New Delhi

What Usha said

Usha Uthup told ANI, "I am so, so happy. I am overflowing with joy... tears are visible in my eyes, you all can see. For me, this is the biggest moment of my life... to be recognised and appreciated by your country and, of course, by your government. What more could one ask for, truly?"

Speaking on the importance of the award, Usha said, “I feel so good because if you are a classical singer or a classical dancer, or if you are classical in your art, then it's natural to eventually receive an award. But for people like us... we are ordinary people, so to be chosen for the Padma award is such a huge thing... because I only believe in peace and brotherhood, and I only believe that together, as a united force, we can do things for each other... make them smile through my music. That's all I'm interested in.”

In a career spanning over five decades, Usha Uthup has enthralled audiences with several hit songs such as Ramba Ho Ho, Hari Om Hari, Koi Yahan Aha, One Two Cha Cha Cha and Darling among others. Her unique and powerful voice has helped her create a niche for herself in the music industry. Usha has also acted in a few films.

What Mithun said

The actor, known for his iconic performances, expressed his heartfelt gratitude upon receiving the honour. "I am very happy. I have never asked for anything for myself from anyone in my life. I am very happy because when someone receives so much respect and honour... it's the happiest moment," Mithun said while speaking to ANI.

Reflecting on the moment he received the news of being awarded the Padma Bhushan, Mithun said, “When I received the call informing me that I was being awarded the Padma Bhushan, I was silent for a minute because I hadn't expected it... because it's a big thing. But I didn't expect it. I am happy. Thank you to everyone on the committee who selected me.”

Fondly called 'Mithun Da' by his fans, the actor made his debut in films with Mrigayaa in 1976, and since then he has been entertaining audiences with his versatile acting skills.

Mithun's portrayal of a Santhal rebel earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor in his first film. Later, he won two more National Film Awards for his roles in Tahader Katha (1992) and Swami Vivekananda (1998).

In his decades-long career, Mithun Da also created a name for himself by featuring in chartbuster dance tracks including I Am a Disco Dancer (Disco Dancer), Jimmy Jimmy (Disco Dancer), and Super Dancer (Dance Dance). Most recently, he was seen in Vivek Agnihotri's movie The Kashmir Files.

About Padma Awards

The Padma Awards were announced on the eve of 75th Republic Day. The awards recognise exceptional contributions in various fields. Pyarelal Sharma of music duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal has also been awarded the Padma Bhushan.

There are 132 names on the list of Padma Awardees this year, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one), as per the list below. The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 110 Padma Shri Awards. 30 of the awardees are women, and the list also includes 8 persons from the categories of foreign non-resident Indian (NRI), person of Indian origin (PIO), overseas citizenship of India (OCI), and nine posthumous awardees.

The Padma Awards, which were instituted in 1954, are one of the highest civilian honours of India and are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The Padma Awards Committee is headed by the Cabinet Secretary and includes the Home Secretary, Secretary to the President, and four to six eminent persons as members. The recommendations of the committee are submitted to the Prime Minister and the President of India for approval.