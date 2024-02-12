Mithun Chakraborty discharged from hospital, reveals PM Narendra Modi scolded him for this reason

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has been discharged after he was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday when he complained of severe chest pain. According the latest update from news agency PTI, Mithun was discharged on Monday afternoon. He also stressed upon the fact that he was "absolutely fine" and would resume shooting for his upcoming films. (Also read: Mithun Chakraborty talks with doctor, meets West Bengal BJP chief. Watch first video from Kolkata hospital) Mithun Chakraborty has been discharged from the hospital in Kolkata. (File Photo/ PTI)

Mithun Chakraborty latest health update

A few hours after it was reported that the BJP leader was ‘quite stable’, it has been notified that the actor has now been discharged. The 73 year-old was admitted to a private hospital on February 10 after he complained of severe chest pain. The actor was also quoted saying, “There is actually no problem, I am absolutely fine. I have to keep control of my food habits. Let’s see; I may start working soon, maybe tomorrow.”

Mithun revealed that he had received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, and that he “got a scolding for not taking care of his health”.

Earlier, the hospital had shared in an official statement that Mithun has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (stroke) of the brain. Several senior doctors and therapists had reviewed the veteran actor's health condition. He also underwent a series of clinical tests, including an MRI, a senior official of the medical facility said.

About Mithun's health

The official statement had read, "Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Presently, he is fully conscious, well-oriented and has consumed soft diet. Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist and a gastroenterologist."

"He is recuperating well, is fully conscious, well-oriented, active, and has consumed a soft diet. He will undergo certain investigations before his discharge," read the last update from the medical facility.

Mithun was recently named as a recipient of the Padma Bhushan Awardees 2024. He joined the BJP party in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata's historic Brigade Parade Ground on March 7, 2021.

