Mithun Chakraborty talks with doctor, meets West Bengal BJP chief. Watch first video from Kolkata hospital

Actor Mithun Chakraborty, who is currently admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, met West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), news agency ANI posted a clip of Mithun. (Also Read | Mithun Chakraborty diagnosed with Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke, says hospital) Mithun Chakraborty in a Kolkata hospital.

First video of Mithun from hospital

In the video, Mithun sat on his bed inside the hospital room. The doctor told him in Hindi, "Ab theek hai, saline chal raha hai, paani aap adequate peerahe hai. Bas peete rahiye (Now it's ok, drip is continuing, you're drinking adequate water, keep drinking..." Mithun then pointed at his feet and said something.

Sourav Ganguly will also meet Mithun

Several people were seen standing around Mithun's bed. The clip was shared with the caption, "West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar met veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty at a private hospital in Kolkata." In another clip, former cricketer Sourav Ganguly was also seen arriving at hospital to meet Mithun.

About Mithun's health

Mithun was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday morning. In the evening, the hospital issued an official statement regarding the actor's health. He was diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. The statement mentioned that the actor was brought to the hospital with complaints of weakness in his right upper and lower limbs. He is currently receiving the necessary treatment and remains under the observation of a team of doctors.

The official statement read, "Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Presently, he is fully conscious, well-oriented and has consumed soft diet. Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist and a gastroenterologist."

About Mithun's career

Mithun was recently named as a recipient of the Padma Bhushan Awardees 2024. He joined the BJP party in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata's historic Brigade Parade Ground on March 7, 2021.

The actor began his career with the Mrinal Sen-directed film Mrigayaa, which fetched him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Disco Dancer, Agneepath, Ghar Ek Mandir, Jallad and Pyaar Jhukta Nahin are some of his other popular films.

