Mithun Chakraborty diagnosed with Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke, says hospital: 'He is fully conscious, well-oriented'

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain on Saturday morning. Now, the latest update of the actor's health was shared by the hospital where he is admitted, as per a report by News18. Mithun has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. (Also read: Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh shares health update as actor gets hospitalised after chest pain: ‘He is 100% fine’) Mithun Chakraborty health: The actor has reportedly been hospitalised in Kolkata. (File Photo/ PTI)

What the hospital statement read

As per the News18 report, the actor is fully conscious at present. The official statement from Apollo Hospitals read, “Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Presently, he is fully conscious, well-oriented and has consumed soft diet."

The statement further added that the actor is in the care of several doctors in the hospital. "Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist and a gastroenterologist.” read the update.

What Mithun's son Mimoh said

Earlier on Saturday, Mithun's son Mimoh Chakraborty told indianexpress.com, “He (Mithun Chakraborty) is 100 percent fine and it’s a routine checkup.” The actor-turned-BJP leader was brought to the hospital on Saturday around 10.30 am.

The hospital spokesperson had previously said that the actor had undergone an MRI and other tests. "Mithun Chakraborty has been admitted this morning and is undergoing medical evaluation. We will be able to provide further details later," the hospital spokesperson said.

About Mithun

Mithun was announced as the honoree of the prestigious Padma Award – the Padma Bhushan – in January. In a video message last month, the 73-year-old actor, who debuted in Mrinal Sen's Mrigaya, said, "After a lot of struggle and hard work, I have finally received such an honour... It is a feeling I can't express. I am dedicating this to all my fans in India and abroad, who have given me unconditional love."

The actor was last seen as a judge in the dance reality show Dance Bangla Dance along with Mouni Roy, Subhashree Ganguly, Srabanti Chatterjee and Puja Banerjee.

