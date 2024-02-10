Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh shares health update as actor gets hospitalised after chest pain: ‘He is 100% fine’

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain on Saturday morning. As per a report by India Today, sources close to the actor said that he was feeling uneasy, following which he was taken to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. His family has now responded and called it ‘a routine checkup’. Also read: When Mithun Chakraborty's hospital pic surfaced online, son Mimoh Chakraborty clarified 'he is fit and fine' Mithun Chakraborty health: The actor has reportedly been hospitalised in Kolkata. (File Photo/ PTI)

Mithun Chakraborty's family reacts

His elder son Mimoh Chakraborty told indianexpress.com, “He (Mithun Chakraborty) is 100 percent fine and it’s a routine checkup.”

As per news agency PTI, officials of the Kolkata hospital, where Mithun is undergoing treatment said the actor underwent an MRI and other tests are currently being conducted. "Mithun Chakraborty has been admitted this morning and is undergoing medical evaluation. We will be able to provide further details later," the hospital spokesperson said.

The actor-turned-BJP leader was brought to the hospital around 10.30 am. "The reports of the MRI are awaited. He is currently under the supervision of a neuromedicine specialist,” a doctor at the hospital told PTI. The actor was in Kolkata for the filming of Shastri.

Mithun Chakraborty's Padma Bhushan

Mithun, who was last seen as a judge in the dance reality show Dance Bangla Dance along with Mouni Roy, Subhashree Ganguly, Srabanti Chatterjee and Puja Banerjee, was honoured with a Padma Award – the Padma Bhushan – in January 2024.

In an interview with ETimes last month, Mithun Chakraborty's son, actor Mimoh Chakraborty, expressed his happiness over Mithun's Padma Bhushan and said, "I have no words to describe this feeling of euphoria and joy. It is such an honour to feel this moment of pride... Dad is truly deserving of this award and I am so grateful to our government and institutions for honouring dad with this prestigious award. I am so grateful and full of joy right now. Touchwood."

Mithun Chakraborty, who has acted in around 350 films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri, and Tamil, among other Indian languages, had said he could not believe when he first heard that he was being awarded the Padma Bhushan.

In a video message last month, the 73-year-old actor, who made his acting debut in Mrinal Sen's Mrigaya, and has had a career spanning about five decades, said, "After a lot of struggle and hard work, I have finally received such an honour... It is a feeling I can't express. I am dedicating this to all my fans in India and abroad, who have given me unconditional love."

Mithun is among the 17 Padma Bhushan recipients this year.

