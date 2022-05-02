Mithun Chakraborty's hospital pic surfaces online, son Mimoh Chakraborty clarifies 'he is fit and fine'

A picture of Mithun Chakraborty has been shared online, in which the actor is seen sleeping on a hospital bed. In a new interview, Mithun's son Mahaakshay Chakraborty, also known as Mimoh, has revealed the truth behind the photo. Mimoh has said that the picture is from Mithun's recent hospital visit but now, he is ‘fit and healthy’. Also Read: Mithun Chakraborty recalls his days of stardom and feeling lonely: 'Akela aadmi ho gaya tha'

Mithun juggled both Bollywood and Bengali films and eventually made his debut on the small screen towards the end of the 2000s. He has now made his digital debut with Prime Video's psychological thriller series Bestseller, which premiered in February, this year .

According to a India Today report, Mithun was recently admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka after his health started deteriorating. He had stomach ache, fever and similar symptoms. He was later discharged from the hospital and is currently ‘fit’. Mithun's son Mimoh told Dainik Bhaskar, “He was admitted due to kidney stones. He is discharged from the hospital and now he is fit and fine and at home.”

Dr Anupam Hazra, National Secretary BJP, shared a photo of Mithun from a hospital and wrote, “Get well soon Mithun Da (I wish you a speedy recovery Mithun Da) (sic).” Several others too shared the picture on social media. However, many wondered if the picture was recen

Get well soon Mithun Da ❤️

তোমার দ্রুত আরোগ্য কামনা করি মিঠুন দা ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yM5N24mxFf — Dr. Anupam Hazra 🇮🇳 (@tweetanupam) April 30, 2022

One person pointed out that this picture is old and wrote, “He is quite well and at home nothing to worry.” Another one said, “I hope this is an old picture.” Also Read: Mimoh Chakraborty: 'People believe I am not worthy of being Mithun Chakraborty's son'

Mithun started his acting journey with filmmaker Mrinal Sen's National Award winning 1976 drama Mrigayaa. It was the 1979 spy thriller Surakshaa that laid the grounds for his stardom in the 80s with blockbusters like Disco Dancer, Dance Dance, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki and Commando among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON