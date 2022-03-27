Mimoh Chakraborty: 'People believe I am not worthy of being Mithun Chakraborty's son'

Mimoh Chakraborty has said that people believe he is not worthy of being the son of Mithun Chakraborty. Mithun has two sons - Mimoh and Namashi. Mimoh made his film debut with a lead role in the 2008 film Jimmy. He was recently seen in the short film Ab Mujhe Udna Ha. (Also read: Mimoh: Dad never let us use the privilege of our family name; my brother is fighting his own battles, I’m facing my own demons)

Asked if he faced more criticism because he is Mithun Chakraborty's son, Mimoh told Prabhat Khabar, "Of course! You can see that dad is constantly working. On one hand, he has Hunarbaaz (reality TV show) and he also has Amazon Prime Video's web series Bestseller. Then, he has The Kashmir Files. Chaar baar janam le ke bhi mai unka caliber match nahi kar sakta. Logon ko lagta hai mai Mithun ke beta hone ke laayak nahi hoon (I cannot match his caliber even if I took birth four times. People believe that I am not worthy of being Mithun's son). If I am bad, it is fine. But, at least see what Mimoh can do. Judge me on the basis of my work."

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Mimoh opened up on the pressure of being Mithun's son. "My brother (Namashi) is also facing it immensely now as his film is going to be out soon. I am still facing the pressure. Dad’s work is unlimited, the man just keeps on going and there is no stopping him. So you can imagine how big the shoes are," he had said.

Elaborating on how they battle criticism for star kids, Mimoh added, "There are people out there who diminish the fact that we come from a family. My mom and dad are part of the movie business and so am I by default. I won’t call it privilege. There is nothing privileged about my career. My father never asked anyone to give me a privileged offer. He told me that if I wanted something I have to earn it. My father never let me use the privilege of my family name. My brother is fighting his own battles, I am facing my own demons."

Mimoh has two films lined up for release soon – Rosh and Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail