Mithun Chakraborty dances to Bappi Lahiri's I Am A Disco Dancer with sons Mimoh, Namashi. Watch

Actor Mithun Chakraborty, along with his sons Mimoh and Namashi Chakraborty, paid tribute to late singer Bappi Lahiri. The trio danced to Bappi's famous song I Am A Disco Dancer. Bappi died on February 15.

In a BTS clip, shared by fan accounts on social media from an upcoming episode of the reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, Mithun, Mimoh and Namashi are seen dancing to I Am A Disco Dancer, a song composed by Bappi from Mithun's film Disco Dancer.

Farah Khan, who was a guest on the show, shared the clips on her Instagram Stories. She captioned the video, “And now Namashi Chakraborty joins in. Too much fun. Miss you Bappi Lahiri. Your evergreen songs will always make us happy.”

Mithun first rose to success with his 1979 hit Surakksha, which was aided by Bappi's music, especially the track Gunmaster G9. The duo later became a formidable force with their work on songs including I Am A Disco Dancer, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Jimmy Jimmy and Dance Dance, among others.

In an interview with PTI, Mithun said that Bappi was an artiste who truly understood his craft. "The best part was that Bappi da understood my dancing. I brought something new-- disco dancing, which was a departure from others. Bappi da understood that I dance 'hatke' (different) and so he started giving music accordingly. It became like 1 1=2, hum jud gaye (we connected). When we became one, we gave legendary hits."

Bappi died at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on February 15 night due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Kajol shared heartfelt messages for the late singer.

Bappi had also composed songs for movies such as Himmatwala, Sharaabi, Adventures of Tarzan, Dance Dance, Satyamev Jayate, Commando, Aaj Ke Shahenshah, Thanedaar, Numbri Aadmi and Shola Aur Shabnam, among others. He last composed the song Bhankas for the 2020 movie Baaghi 3.

