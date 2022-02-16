‘Old is always gold': Bappi Lahiri’s last Instagram post, shared 2 days ago, was a throwback memory

Singer Bappi Lahiri posted a throwback picture of himself earlier this week - just two days before his death. Bappi died on Tuesday night at a Mumbai hospital due to multiple health issues.

Bappi Lahiri's post was an old monochrome photo of himself, featuring him in a reflective mood. He had captioned it, “Old is always gold.”

Born Alokesh Lahiri, the music composer is credited as a pioneer of synthesised disco music in Indian cinema during 1970s to 1990s with songs like I Am A Disco Dancer, Jimmy Jimmy, Pag Ghunghroo, Intehan Ho Gayi, Tamma Tamma Loge, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, Aaj Rapat Jaaye Toh and Chalte Chalte, among others.

Fondly known as Bappi da, he was as much known for his hit numbers as he was for his fascination for gold. Bappi Lahiri was known as the true blue 'Disco King' of Bollywood of the 80s and 90s, especially for his widely popular songs for films such as Namak Halaal, Disco Dancer and Dance Dance.

In the 2000s, Bappi Lahiri sang songs such as Ooh La La for The Dirty Picture, Tune Maari Entriyaan for Gunday, Tamma Tamma for Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and more recently, Areey Pyar Kar Le for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He last composed the song Bhankas for the 2020 movie Baaghi 3.

Bappi died on Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. "Bappi had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

The singer is survived by his wife Chitrani, two children -- daughter Reema, who is also a singer, and music composer son Bappa Lahiri.

(With inputs from PTI)

