Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mimoh: Dad never let us use the privilege of our family name; my brother is fighting his own battles, I’m facing my own demons

Mimoh Chakraborty made his film debut with a lead role in the 2008 film Jimmy, however, the star son could not really make a mark post that. Looking back at his journey, the son of actors Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali admits that he would have done “everything differently.”

He elaborates, “Today I only look back and criticise myself. I was 23 when I was launched and I am going to be 38 in a couple of months. Now, I understand that I was such an idiotic kid back in the day. I should have done things so differently.”

That being said, Mimoh says he is happy that those things happened, as it gave him an insight into a lot of things. “If it had not happened, I wouldn’t be in the place I am today. I understand and cinema more deeply and emotionally today. I know what a product and story means to me. I am glad I did those stupid things back then in order to be the mature person I am today,” he tells us.

While the struggle to get work and good work got real as he moved on in his career, the pressure of a famous family lineage was also something that he had to constantly battle.

“My brother (Namashi) is also facing it immensely now as his film is going to be out soon. I am still facing the pressure. Dad’s work is unlimited, the man just keeps on going and there is no stopping him. So you can imagine how big the shoes are,” he says.

So how do they battle criticism being star kids? “It just makes us more thick skinned and we realize that people will hate you no matter what,” the actor replies and elaborates, “There are people out there who diminish the fact that we come from a family. My mom and dad are part of the movie business and so am I by default. I won’t call it privilege. There is nothing privileged about my career. My father never asked anyone to give me a privileged offer. He told me that if I wanted something I have to earn it. My father never let me use the privilege of my family name. My brother is fighting his own battles, I am facing my own demons.”

But, the actor is now looking to do more work and is happy with the work coming his way- he recently starred in a short film Ab Mujhe Udna Hai and has two films lined up – Rosh and Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

“When I meet people for work now, all they keep saying is oh it is a comeback. It is not a comeback. I never went away or leave. I just didn’t get any work. There is a big difference. Comeback is when you leave and then come back. I have been struggling all this while and. I am very proud of my struggles,” he ends.