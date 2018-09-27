Adultery law unconstitutional: What the Supreme Court said in its verdict

India’s 150-year-old adultery law is “arbitrary”, the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said Thursday as the Supreme Court began delivering its verdict on the law that treats women as the victim and not as an abettor of the offence.

Under Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code, it is an offence if a married man has sex with the wife of another married man without his “connivance” or “consent”. But only men, and not women, can be prosecuted under the adultery law.

The apex court said that unequal treatment of women invites the wrath of the Constitution.

Here are 10 points of the verdict that was delivered by a five-judge bench.

1. Section 497 (Adultery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is unconstitutional.

2 . Section gives a license to the husband to use the woman as a chattel.

3 . This is archaic law long outlived it’s purpose.

4. Does not square with constitutional morality.

5 .Curtailing sexual autonomy of a woman is antithetical to the Constitution.

6 . If act is treated as an offence it would amount to punish those unhappy in marital relationship.

7. Any system treating a woman with indignity invites the wrath of Constitution.

8. Woman can’t be asked to think how a man or society desires.

9. Husband is not the master.

10. Mere adultery can’t be a crime, unless it attracts the scope of Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 11:34 IST