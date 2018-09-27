Supreme Court to decide today if adultery should be a criminal offence

Five judges of the Supreme Court will decide on Thursday if adultery should continue to be an offence under the country’s 19th century criminal law.

The penal code’s section 497 makes it an offence if a married man has sex with the wife of another married man without his “connivance” or “consent”. But only men, and not women, can be prosecuted under the adultery law.

Adultery is the only provision in the penal code that treats men and women differently, for one, because it treats a married woman as the ‘property’ of their husband.

The top court had, last year, agreed to test the constitutional validity of this provision on a petition by an Italy-based non-resident Indian, Joseph Shine. He questioned the gender bias in the colonial-era law that he argued, flies in the face of the constitutional right to equality.

In their oral observations during court proceedings, the judges had indicated that they did not find any justification for this gender bias but had underlined that they did not intend to make it gender neutral. Rather, they would test if the provision is constitutionally valid.

At one point, the court also noted that adultery could be a ground for divorce under civil law, not a criminal offence.

It is a suggestion that the NDA government had strongly opposed, arguing that decriminalising adultery would prove to be “detrimental to intrinsic Indian ethos” and the “sanctity of marriage”.

Adultery is the second criminal offence to face the constitutional test. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court has already read down section 377 to decriminalise gay sex between consenting adults that had been long scrapped in its country of orgin, the United Kingdom.

Adultery wasn’t listed as a crime in the first draft of the colonial-era penal law proposed by Thomas Babington Macaulay-led panel back in 1837 but another commission, a decade later, pushed for its inclusion.

More than a century later, the Fifth Law Commission recommended changes in section 497 in 1971 but it was never implemented.

In 2003, Supreme Court’s retired judge V Malimath, who was tasked to recommend reforms in the criminal justice system, told the government that adultery should be made gender-neutral. But the government did not accept the change.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 07:05 IST