Supreme Court LIVE updates: Equality is governing parameter, husband not the master, says CJI
The Supreme Court will give its verdict on two major issues today - adultery law and whether there is a need to revisit a 1994 verdict that held namaz or prayers can be offered anywhere or a mosque is essential to the practice of Islam.
-
10:46am IST
‘Adultery offends the dignity of a woman’
-
10:30am IST
CJI starts reading verdict on adultery law
-
10:27am IST
Three-judge bench to pronounce verdict on namaaz in mosques
-
10:19am IST
Adultery law views women as a ‘property of men’
-
10:15am IST
Adultery wasn’t listed as crime in first draft of colonial-era penal law
-
9:44am IST
In 1994, SC had ruled namaz could be offered anywhere
-
9:34am IST
Verdict on namaaz expected to have a bearing on the Ayodhya land dispute case
-
9:28am IST
Adultery only provision in penal code that treats men and women differently
The Supreme Court will give its verdict on two major issues today. One on the 19th century adultery law in which, under penal code’s section 497, it is an offence if a married man has sex with the wife of another married man without his “connivance” or “consent”. But only men, and not women, can be prosecuted under the adultery law. Adultery is the only provision in the penal code that treats men and women differently, for one, because it treats a married woman as the ‘property’ of their husband. The second decision is to be taken on whether there is a need to revisit a 1994 verdict that held namaz or prayers can be offered anywhere or a mosque is essential to the practice of Islam. The crucial court verdict, which is likely to be delivered around 2 pm, is expected to have a bearing on the Ayodhya land dispute case also pending before the Supreme Court.
‘Adultery offends the dignity of a woman’
CJI Dipak Misra further said “ judges have analysed the social progression. Dealt with progressive jurisprudence on woman’s dignity. Adultery is arbitrary and it offends the dignity if a woman”. CJI further said the section “curtails the dignity of women, creates a dent on her dignity, Tantamounts to subordination of women”.
CJI starts reading verdict on adultery law
The Constitution includes you and me, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said while reading out verdict on adultery law. “Essentiality of rights of women gets requisite space in the living room of a building. Any system treating a woman with indignity invites the wrath of Constitution. Woman can’t be asked to think how a man or society desires. Husband is not the master. Equality is the governing parameter,” he said.
Three-judge bench to pronounce verdict on namaaz in mosques
A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer will pronounce the verdict, which had reserved it on July 20. If the court concludes that a larger bench needs to review the 1994 decision, the Supreme court will have to deliver this case before taking up the land dispute appeal for a final decision.
Adultery law views women as a ‘property of men’
Adultery it treats a married woman as the ‘property’ of their husband which is why it is the only provision in the penal code that treats men and women differently. In 2003, Supreme Court’s retired judge V Malimath, who was tasked to recommend reforms in the criminal justice system, told the government that adultery should be made gender-neutral. But the government did not accept the change.
Adultery wasn’t listed as crime in first draft of colonial-era penal law
Adultery wasn’t listed as a crime in the first draft of the colonial-era penal law proposed by Thomas Babington Macaulay-led panel back in 1837 but another commission, a decade later, pushed for its inclusion. More than a century later, the Fifth Law Commission recommended changes in section 497 in 1971 but it was never implemented.
In 1994, SC had ruled namaz could be offered anywhere
In 1994, the Supreme Court said that namaz could be offered anywhere and that a mosque was not necessary for this. It also ruled that the government could, therefore, if needed, acquire the land that a mosque is built on.
Verdict on namaaz expected to have a bearing on the Ayodhya land dispute case
Supreme Court’s verdict on if namaaz is essential in mosques is expected to have a bearing on the Ayodhya land dispute case also pending before the Supreme Court. If the court concludes that a larger bench needs to review the 1994 decision, the Supreme court will have to deliver this case before taking up the land dispute appeal for a final decision.
Adultery only provision in penal code that treats men and women differently
Adultery is the only provision in the penal code that treats men and women differently, for one, because it treats a married woman as the ‘property’ of their husband. The top court had, last year, agreed to test the constitutional validity of this provision on a petition by an Italy-based non-resident Indian, Joseph Shine. He questioned the gender bias in the colonial-era law that he argued, flies in the face of the constitutional right to equality.