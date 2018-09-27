Supreme Court LIVE updates: Equality is governing parameter, husband not the master, says CJI

The Supreme Court will give its verdict on two major issues today. One on the 19th century adultery law in which, under penal code’s section 497, it is an offence if a married man has sex with the wife of another married man without his “connivance” or “consent”. But only men, and not women, can be prosecuted under the adultery law. Adultery is the only provision in the penal code that treats men and women differently, for one, because it treats a married woman as the ‘property’ of their husband. The second decision is to be taken on whether there is a need to revisit a 1994 verdict that held namaz or prayers can be offered anywhere or a mosque is essential to the practice of Islam. The crucial court verdict, which is likely to be delivered around 2 pm, is expected to have a bearing on the Ayodhya land dispute case also pending before the Supreme Court.

10:46am IST ‘Adultery offends the dignity of a woman’ CJI Dipak Misra further said “ judges have analysed the social progression. Dealt with progressive jurisprudence on woman’s dignity. Adultery is arbitrary and it offends the dignity if a woman”. CJI further said the section “curtails the dignity of women, creates a dent on her dignity, Tantamounts to subordination of women”.





10:30am IST CJI starts reading verdict on adultery law The Constitution includes you and me, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said while reading out verdict on adultery law. “Essentiality of rights of women gets requisite space in the living room of a building. Any system treating a woman with indignity invites the wrath of Constitution. Woman can’t be asked to think how a man or society desires. Husband is not the master. Equality is the governing parameter,” he said.





10:27am IST Three-judge bench to pronounce verdict on namaaz in mosques A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer will pronounce the verdict, which had reserved it on July 20. If the court concludes that a larger bench needs to review the 1994 decision, the Supreme court will have to deliver this case before taking up the land dispute appeal for a final decision.





10:19am IST Adultery law views women as a ‘property of men’ Adultery it treats a married woman as the ‘property’ of their husband which is why it is the only provision in the penal code that treats men and women differently. In 2003, Supreme Court’s retired judge V Malimath, who was tasked to recommend reforms in the criminal justice system, told the government that adultery should be made gender-neutral. But the government did not accept the change.





10:15am IST Adultery wasn’t listed as crime in first draft of colonial-era penal law Adultery wasn’t listed as a crime in the first draft of the colonial-era penal law proposed by Thomas Babington Macaulay-led panel back in 1837 but another commission, a decade later, pushed for its inclusion. More than a century later, the Fifth Law Commission recommended changes in section 497 in 1971 but it was never implemented.





9:44am IST In 1994, SC had ruled namaz could be offered anywhere In 1994, the Supreme Court said that namaz could be offered anywhere and that a mosque was not necessary for this. It also ruled that the government could, therefore, if needed, acquire the land that a mosque is built on.





