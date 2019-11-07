After Telangana woman officer burnt to death, another barricades self at work

india

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:01 IST

Three days after a block revenue official was burnt to death in her office in Telangana, a tehsildar in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool on Wednesday tied a rope in her office to serve as a barricade between her and the visitors, reported news agency ANI.

After a few drunk people allegedly paid Uma Maheshwari a visit at her office in Kurnool’s Pattikonda Mandal, she got scared and tied a rope creating a barricade between her chair and the visitors’.

“I panicked after Vijaya’s murder (in Abdullapurmet MRO of Ranga Reddy district, Telangana). Yesterday some people came to my office without any application, they were drunk. Seeing them in such condition scared me. So, I tied a rope creating a barricade between my chair and the visitors,” ANI quoted Maheshwari as saying.

The officer later clarified that she tied the rope only out of fear and had removed it after an hour.

In another incident on Monday afternoon, 35-year-old Vijaya Reddy, who was a tehsildar, or block revenue official, was allegedly burnt to death in her chamber in Ranga Reddy district over a land dispute, police and revenue officials said.

The suspect, identified as Kura Suresh Mudiraj, and two persons who tried to save the woman officer, were injured in the attack in Hayatnagar block’s Abdullahpurmet. Reddy died on the spot.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to attempt) was registered and will be tried in a fast track court, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat had said.