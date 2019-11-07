e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 07, 2019

After Telangana woman officer burnt to death, another barricades self at work

On Monday afternoon, 35-year-old Vijaya Reddy, who was a tehsildar, or block revenue official, was allegedly burnt to death in her chamber in Ranga Reddy district over a land dispute, police and revenue officials said.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Tehsildar of Kurnool’s Pattikonda Mandal, Uma Maheshwari has tied a rope in her office to serve as a barricade.
Tehsildar of Kurnool’s Pattikonda Mandal, Uma Maheshwari has tied a rope in her office to serve as a barricade. (ANI Photo)
         

Three days after a block revenue official was burnt to death in her office in Telangana, a tehsildar in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool on Wednesday tied a rope in her office to serve as a barricade between her and the visitors, reported news agency ANI.

After a few drunk people allegedly paid Uma Maheshwari a visit at her office in Kurnool’s Pattikonda Mandal, she got scared and tied a rope creating a barricade between her chair and the visitors’.

“I panicked after Vijaya’s murder (in Abdullapurmet MRO of Ranga Reddy district, Telangana). Yesterday some people came to my office without any application, they were drunk. Seeing them in such condition scared me. So, I tied a rope creating a barricade between my chair and the visitors,” ANI quoted Maheshwari as saying.

The officer later clarified that she tied the rope only out of fear and had removed it after an hour.

In another incident on Monday afternoon, 35-year-old Vijaya Reddy, who was a tehsildar, or block revenue official, was allegedly burnt to death in her chamber in Ranga Reddy district over a land dispute, police and revenue officials said.

The suspect, identified as Kura Suresh Mudiraj, and two persons who tried to save the woman officer, were injured in the attack in Hayatnagar block’s Abdullahpurmet. Reddy died on the spot.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to attempt) was registered and will be tried in a fast track court, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat had said.

tags
top news
BJP delays meet with Maharashtra Governor, to wait for Shiv Sena response
BJP delays meet with Maharashtra Governor, to wait for Shiv Sena response
IAF tells govt it is ready to buy 300 indigenous fighters and trainers
IAF tells govt it is ready to buy 300 indigenous fighters and trainers
Shiv Sena accuses BJP of using ‘money power’ to win over MLAs
Shiv Sena accuses BJP of using ‘money power’ to win over MLAs
Veteran domestic cricketer arrested in match-fixing scandal
Veteran domestic cricketer arrested in match-fixing scandal
‘Trip to gyno after b’day party’: Rapper slammed for daughter’s virginity test
‘Trip to gyno after b’day party’: Rapper slammed for daughter’s virginity test
8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
This workaround will let you use Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web right away
This workaround will let you use Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web right away
WorldView | India should ease restrictions in Kashmir: Finland foreign minister
WorldView | India should ease restrictions in Kashmir: Finland foreign minister
trending topics
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019Kareena KapoorShweta PanditChinmayanand caseShiv SenaPM ModiT20 World Cup 2020Kartarpur corridorWhatsAppKamal HaasanIndia vs Bangladesh

don't miss

latest news

India News