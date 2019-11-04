Man walks into revenue official’s office in Telangana, sets her on fire

india

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:05 IST

A woman tehsildar was burnt alive by a miscreant in her office at Abdullahpurmet of Hayatnagar block in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Vijaya Reddy. She was 35. The assailant, identified as Suresh from Gourelli village, and two others were also injured in the incident and they are undergoing treatment at the local government hospital.

According to Hayatnagar police, the incident happened at around 2 pm. The accused, who came alone at around 1.30 pm, enquired about the tehsildar and went into her chamber when she was having lunch.

“He went into the chamber with a bag in his hand and was in the chamber for about half an hour. Suddenly, Vijaya came out screaming and was engulfed in flames and collapsed in the corridor on the first floor. Two other staff members, including her driver, rushed towards her and tried to douse the flames with a blanket, but by then she was completely burnt. The two men who tried to save her also sustained injuries,” a woman attendant in the office told the police.

Suresh, the accused who allegedly poured petrol over the tehsildar and set her ablaze, also sustained burns. He ran out of the chamber and rushed towards the police station, a few yards away and collapsed midway. He was immediately taken to the hospital.

“The exact reason for the ghastly incident and the credentials of Suresh are not immediately known. Investigation is on,” the police said.

Abdullahpurmet tehsil was recently created and Vijaya Reddy was posted as the first tehsildar in the office, a staff member said.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat and L B Nagar deputy commissioner of police Sunpreet Singh rushed to the Abdullahpurmet Tehsildar office to inquire into the incident.