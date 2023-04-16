Home / India News / Afternoon brief: BJP accuses AAP of bringing 'era of corrupt governance', and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: BJP accuses AAP of bringing 'era of corrupt governance', and all the latest news

Apr 16, 2023

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Sambit Patra addresses a press conference.(Twitter/ BJP4India)
‘Is it not true that…’: BJP's charges as Arvind Kejriwal grilled by CBI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday attacked Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of his appearance before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged liquor policy scam case. Read more

World Bank estimates decline in Pakistan's GDP per capita income to USD 1,399

The World Bank has estimated a drop in GDP per capita income for Pakistan from USD 1,613.8 in 2021-22 to USD 1,399.1 in 2022-23, Business Recorder reported. Read more

'Sourav Ganguly, former BCCI president. Must have thought it's nice upstairs': Shastri drops bomb after DC's 5th loss

Delhi Capitals' horrific run continued on Saturday when the side recorded their fifth-successive loss in the 2023 Indian Premier League. Read more

When Miss India 2023 Nandini Gupta named Priyanka Chopra and Ratan Tata inspiring people in her life

Nandini Gupta from Kota, Rajasthan, became Miss India 2023 pageant. The 19-year-old won the coveted Femina Miss India World 2023 crown in a grand ceremony. Read more

Diljit Dosanjh rocks Coachella with Punjabi songs, fans call it a 'proud, historic moment'. Watch videos

Diljit Dosanjh performed at the Coachella music festival on Saturday and impressed everyone with his energy and singing. The singer is the first Punjabi star to perform at the popular fest. Read more

sourav ganguly bcci delhi capitals ravi shastri miss india diljit dosanjh arvind kejriwal arvind kejriwal cbi sambit patra world bank pakistan government + 10 more
