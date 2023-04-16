'Sourav Ganguly, former BCCI president. Must have thought it's nice upstairs': Shastri drops bomb after DC's 5th loss

Delhi Capitals' horrific run continued on Saturday when the side recorded their fifth-successive loss in the 2023 Indian Premier League. Royal Challengers Bangalore cruised to a 23-run win over David Warner's men, as Capitals' batting lineup let the side down once again. After restricting the hosts to a competitive score of 174/6 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, DC faced a top-order collapse – the side was reduced to 30/4 by the sixth over – and while Manish Pandey (50) did lead a fightback for the side, it eventually wasn't enough. Ravi Shastri; Sourav Ganguly(File/JioCinema)

The Capitals are the only franchise to yet register a win in IPL 2023 so far, and questions have been raised over the side's tactics throughout the season. While DC are playing without their first-team captain Rishabh Pant, the side does boast of a number of superstars in Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, and Axar Patel, among others.

Interestingly, DC's dugout features two of the most successful captains in the history of the game in Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly. And former India head coach Ravi Shastri didn't show any mercy to either the Capitals or their director of cricket Ganguly, as they went down to RCB on Saturday afternoon.

“Problem now with Delhi Capitals is, especially with the way the other teams are going, you lose four on the trot, it becomes very, very difficult to come back,” Shastri said on-air as RCB were closing on a resounding win.

“There are people in that dugout that are not used to losing. Ricky Ponting's one,” Simon Doull, Shastri's fellow commentator, mentioned.

“David Warner too. He's been on the winning side as well,” Shastri pointed out, Shastri, before taking a colossal dig at the former captain's stint with the board. Shastri was India's head coach for a major part of Ganguly's tenure as BCCI President.

"It's not about losing. It's about being hammered. It's five on the trot, with you not looking like winning. Losing close games is one thing, when you're being outplayed by opposition, it's not a happy story.

“Sourav Ganguly, the former president of the board. He must have thought it's nice upstairs!” Shastri said, leaving his fellow commentators in splits.

This is Ganguly's second stint with Delhi Capitals; he had previously worked with Ponting as DC's mentor in the 2019 edition, shortly before being appointed as the BCCI president.

