Afternoon brief: Centre seeks report on Satyendar Jain's ‘special treatment’ in Tihar jail, and all the latest news

Updated on Nov 03, 2022 01:06 PM IST

Centre seeks report on Saytendar Jain's ‘special treatment’ in Tihar jail.(HT Photo.)
Centre seeks report on Satyendar Jain's ‘special treatment’ in Tihar

The Union home ministry has sought a report from Delhi chief secretary on allegations that Tihar jail officials were colluding with jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain, sources said…read more.

Assembly by-polls: Polling underway in 6 states, results on Sunday

The balloting for by-polls to seven assembly seats in Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana began on Thursday morning before the counting of votes takes…read more.

China lets down Colombo in securing $2.9 billion IMF loan in December

Sri Lanka is headed for major political turbulence ahead as it will not be able to secure the much-needed IMF loan in December for its main ally and debtor China was involved in the 20th party…read more.

India not yet confirmed semi-finalists in T20 World Cup: How South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe can qualify

With their thrilling win against Bangladesh on Wednesday, India have established themselves, along with South Africa, as favourites to go through to the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World…read more.

Janhvi Kapoor reminds us of Sridevi's evergreen elegance in two gorgeous sarees, sleeveless blouse for Mili promotions

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has been promoting her upcoming film, Mili, in full swing. Recently, Janhvi visited Delhi to promote Mili, and today the star jetted off to Hyderabad to attend events for the movie…read more.

Sachin Tendulkar enjoying chai and rusk on the roadside is too relatable to miss

The whole thought of a road trip conjures up images of cosy window seats, a cool breeze, and some good songs. However, a road trip just doesn't seem complete without the required dhaba stops…read more.

Toyota Innova hybrid teased again ahead of launch. What to expect

Toyota Motor is gearing up to launch its second major car this year after the Urban Cruiser HyRyder. With an aim to offer cleaner mobility option, Toyota will offer its flagship model Innova with…read more.

aap minister satyendar jain tihar jail assembly election colombo china sachin tendulkar t20 world cup + 5 more
Thursday, November 03, 2022
